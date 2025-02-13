Rude Driver Stole The Perfect Parking Spot, So He Made Sure His Windshield Was Covered In Soap And Frozen Solid

Parking in the city is a cutthroat game, and not everyone plays fair.

When one driver ignored the rules of common courtesy, he unknowingly signed up for an icy lesson in petty revenge.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Here’s To A Soapy Windshield I lived in a small crowded city just across the river from New York. Parking was free but very limited, so I would have to cruise a long time to find an empty spot. One bitterly cold evening, I lucked out and found a big spot right in front of my apartment door.

But this driver was in for a rude awakening.

I pulled up to back into it (blinker was on), and a guy with a smaller car pulled in head-first. Sitting there stunned, he got out, gave me the finger, and walked off smiling.

They weren’t about to let this slide.

About 1:00 AM, I got a bar of soap and wrote clean but derisive messages on every window of his car. I completely covered the windshield so that it would be impossible to drive without cleaning it.

The weather really played to their advantage, too.

With the weather so frigid, he would have to use a lot of warm water to remove all the soap. The temperature alone would freeze water in no time, and he would be very cold with the amount of time it would take him.

They left a very clear message.

The next morning at 6:00 AM, the car was gone. I can only imagine his irritation, but I let him know I was the guy pulling into this spot that he selfishly took.

And this driver was prepared to play the long game.

I told him I have his license plate number and if I ever see him steal another spot, I will ratchet up the revenge. I didn’t see his reaction, but what I envisioned was satisfying enough.

This soapy revenge should make this rude parker think twice about his actions next time.

What did Reddit think?

This Redditor suggested a revenge plot that could only take place near New York.

Why not just encase the whole car in ice?

Soap is no joke to remove!

And if you don’t clean it off, it could get you in trouble!

Some people have to learn respect the hard way.

