Rude Manager Told Employee To Get Rid Of All The Straps At The Funeral Home, So He Did, But A Month Later He Was In A Panic Because There Weren’t Any Straps

Some bosses can be too impulsive when ordering their staff around.

This man was working in a funeral home when one of his managers told him to get rid of all the straps they had.

He tried to protest, but the manager just ignored him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I got rid of them boss, just like you asked This took place where I work at a funeral home. We had several sets of straps for our lowering device. This is the thing that slowly lowers a coffin into the ground. Orders came from one of the managers to get rid of all the sets we had as the new ones were coming in.

This man protested, but his manager ignored him.

I tried to protest that the new ones had arrived and were already in rotation. But I was ignored. “Gather up all the straps and get rid of them.” Sir, yes, sir!

He took the straps and gave it to his friend.

Initially, I was instructed to throw them out. But I asked if I could keep them instead. I was told that they had to leave the premesis, one way or the other. So I took them, and gave them to a friend of mine for safe keeping.

When the manager asked about the straps, he said there were none.

A month later, the same manager came up to me asking how many sets of straps we have. I replied with none. He asked about the new ones that had come in. I informed him that they left the premises a month prior as per his instructions.

He brought them back the next day and everything was fine.

He flied into a panic and was about to berate me for throwing them out. Then I told him to relax, as I can bring them back in. I brought them back in the next day—no harm and no foul. Certainly bruised that manager’s ego a bit, and made him think about what he says next time though.

It’s good that the manager learned his lesson!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares some handy advice.

Short but straightforward.

This person’s idea is to make him pay… literally.

This person thinks OP is kind to give the straps back.

Finally, here’s another positive remark from this user.

Sometimes, doing exactly what you’re told is the best lesson.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.