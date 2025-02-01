Safety Features On New Cars Have Helped Save Millions Of Lives, But Are They Getting Out Of Hand? This TikToker Found One That Many People Don’t Like.

The number of safety features that have been added to vehicles over the years has saved countless lives.

This TikToker, however, found one that has become pretty controversial.

When he went to test drive a 2024 Chevy Silverado truck, he got in the car and noticed something different. He started his video by saying, “I’m in a brand new Silverado and this thing says buckle to shift.”

He then shows himself trying to move the gear lever and it won’t move. He explains, “This is crazy. Alright, I’ll see what we got.”

He then proceeds to put his seatbelt on.



He says, “I buckle the seatbelt. There we go, now I can drive the truck.”

I guess having the vehicle ‘ding’ at you when your seatbelt is not buckled isn’t enough.



He wraps up the video just laughing at the new feature.

While I always wear my seatbelt when driving, there are times when I’m just moving a car a few feet and don’t put it on, so this feature might be annoying in those situations.

If it is able to help save even a few lives though, I’m sure it is worth it.

Are these safety features getting out of hand?

