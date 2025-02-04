February 4, 2025 at 2:46 pm

Scottish Woman Showed Viewers All The Free Things Her Country Gives To Expectant Mothers

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

It’s videos like these that make Americans hang their heads in shame…

A Scottish woman named Maisie took to TikTok and shared how well women who are expecting babies are treated in her home country.

And we think you’ll be impressed!

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

Maisie said women who are pregnant in Scotland can apply to receive a baby box and they’ll get the package four weeks before they’re due to have their babies.

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

Maisie’s box contained a treasure trove of goodies like blankets, towels, thermometers, a baby sling, baby clothing, baby books, bibs, and condoms…just in case.

In addition to some other items, the baby box itself can we used as a crib.

Will this practice ever catch on in the U.S.?

All signs point to NO.

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

Check out the video.

@maisiebellex9

SCOTTISH BABY BOX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👶🏻 #pregnancy #babylove #babytiktok #mumsoftiktok #pregnant #breechbaby

♬ original sound – MAISIE ELLIOTT | UGC 🤍

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@maisiebellex9

They’re doing something right in Scotland!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter