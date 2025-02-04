Scottish Woman Showed Viewers All The Free Things Her Country Gives To Expectant Mothers

It’s videos like these that make Americans hang their heads in shame…

A Scottish woman named Maisie took to TikTok and shared how well women who are expecting babies are treated in her home country.

And we think you’ll be impressed!

Maisie said women who are pregnant in Scotland can apply to receive a baby box and they’ll get the package four weeks before they’re due to have their babies.

Maisie’s box contained a treasure trove of goodies like blankets, towels, thermometers, a baby sling, baby clothing, baby books, bibs, and condoms…just in case.

In addition to some other items, the baby box itself can we used as a crib.

Will this practice ever catch on in the U.S.?

All signs point to NO.

Check out the video.

They’re doing something right in Scotland!

