Selfish Parker Blocked Her Husband’s Handicapped Space, So She Used Her Keys To Leave A Lasting Message

A lot of people take parking for granted, but for some, it can be the final straw.

When a selfish parker blocked a handicapped space, one woman decided to carve out some justice of her own.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Sometimes it may backfire My ex-husband was a very recent amputee — like, two days out of the hospital recent. He’s also a chef, so when I told him I was going to a certain grocery store, he insisted he had to go with me. We parked in the handicap spot with the wheelchair area so I could help him in and out.

But that’s when the trouble began.

When we came out, some jerk had parked in the wheelchair access area, so close that I couldn’t even open his door. No placard or plate to indicate they needed a handicap parking spot, and one just wasn’t available. I lost my cool.

I was tired, stressed, and angry, so I took my keys and basically destroyed the side of the car that was closest to mine.

But then came more complications.

I got in the driver’s seat so I could back out and load my ex in the traffic lane — and my car wouldn’t start. It took about 30-45 minutes to get it started (loose battery connector) before I could get out of there. By this time, I’d sort of calmed down about the parking (I’d wheeled my ex inside to stay warm), but I was so afraid they’d come out and there would be a physical altercation.

Luck was on their side, though.

Luckily, I never saw them, but I’ve never seriously considered doing that again. Hopefully, they never considered parking like that again. Either way, I have no regrets. They deserved it.

This parker clearly needed a refresher on respect.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter has an idea for more subtle car-based revenge.

This commenter empathizes with the challenges of navigating wheelchair accessibility.

Even parking too close to the handicapped spot can cause a host of issues.

Some lessons you just have to learn the hard way.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.