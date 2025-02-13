Selfish Parker Blocked Her Husband’s Handicapped Space, So She Used Her Keys To Leave A Lasting Message
by Benjamin Cottrell
A lot of people take parking for granted, but for some, it can be the final straw.
When a selfish parker blocked a handicapped space, one woman decided to carve out some justice of her own.
You’ll want to read on for this one.
Sometimes it may backfire
My ex-husband was a very recent amputee — like, two days out of the hospital recent.
He’s also a chef, so when I told him I was going to a certain grocery store, he insisted he had to go with me.
We parked in the handicap spot with the wheelchair area so I could help him in and out.
But that’s when the trouble began.
When we came out, some jerk had parked in the wheelchair access area, so close that I couldn’t even open his door.
No placard or plate to indicate they needed a handicap parking spot, and one just wasn’t available.
I lost my cool.
I was tired, stressed, and angry, so I took my keys and basically destroyed the side of the car that was closest to mine.
But then came more complications.
I got in the driver’s seat so I could back out and load my ex in the traffic lane — and my car wouldn’t start.
It took about 30-45 minutes to get it started (loose battery connector) before I could get out of there.
By this time, I’d sort of calmed down about the parking (I’d wheeled my ex inside to stay warm), but I was so afraid they’d come out and there would be a physical altercation.
Luck was on their side, though.
Luckily, I never saw them, but I’ve never seriously considered doing that again.
Hopefully, they never considered parking like that again.
Either way, I have no regrets.
They deserved it.
This parker clearly needed a refresher on respect.
What did Reddit think?
This commenter has an idea for more subtle car-based revenge.
This commenter empathizes with the challenges of navigating wheelchair accessibility.
Even parking too close to the handicapped spot can cause a host of issues.
Some lessons you just have to learn the hard way.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · accessibility, bad parking, handicapped spot, keying a car, parking problems, petty revenge, picture, reddit, selfish people, top, vandalism
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.