A Seller Flakes On A Deal On Loom, So The Buyer Ditches It Even When The Seller Keeps Begging For The Sale

One shopper finds an antique weaving loom for a steal on Facebook, agrees on a time and price, only for the seller to bail at the last minute, claiming another buyer swooped in.

When the seller backpedals and begs the buyer to still come, the person is left wondering: was it really worth the hassle?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for not buying? I found a posting on marketplace selling a really nice antique weaving loom for a crazy good price! I messaged the seller, asked a few questions. Told them directly “I would like to purchase this immediately, when is the soonest I can come pick up?” We confirmed a date (2 days from when we spoke), time and price. NOT ONCE was it mentioned there were any other interested parties! On the day I was supposed to pick up, I message the seller confirming I will be there at the agreed time. Well, 1 hour before I’m supposed to leave, the seller responds to me saying there is another buyer coming to purchase before me, and they will let me know if it’s still available. Excuse me?

Guess the seller’s weaving a web of lies now.

Needless to say, I responded with an “Ok” and resigned myself to the fact I wasn’t getting it. And now that the seller screwed me around, I don’t want it! I don’t trust when the claim it in working condition, I don’t trust when they claim they used it when they have none of the accessories? Now I’m thinking it may have been a stolen item or being sold without consent! Seller then messages me late that day telling me “come and get it!” and I just don’t respond. They sent a few more messages like “you want it? Don’t you want it anymore?”

Looks like the seller’s more persistent than the loom itself.

I felt so disrespected and screwed around by this person. I wasn’t going to respond to their begging me to buy their item now! The whole interaction was odd and I just felt so off about it after that. AITA?

While the seller’s indecisiveness and lack of transparency were clear red flags, is it unreasonable to walk away from a deal that’s already soured?

Reddit says heck yeah.

This person says that’s pretty suspect.

This person says she has every right to be skeptical.

This person has their own assumptions, but still says she is NOT the AH here.

Guess the loom isn’t the only thing getting tangled in this deal!

You’ve gotta trust those gut feelings.

