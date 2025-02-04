She Declined To Let Her Friends And Their Kids Take Over Her Space, So They Accused Her Of Being Selfish And Heartless

Setting boundaries with friends can be challenging, especially when expectations clash with reality.

When her friends visiting from out of town pushed too hard for accommodations, it was clear they expected more than she was willing to give.

AITA for closing my doors to a friend that is visiting from out of town? I (35F) live with my two indoor dogs in a 3-bedroom house, and my brother stays in one of the spare bedrooms every now and then. An old friend of the family and his wife with 3 kids will be coming to town in the next couple of weeks.

They will stay for 3 days and asked me to accommodate them because “I have the space.”

I declined, stating that I do not have guest bedrooms and that they are used for both office space and my brother’s personal space (he has all his stuff in the one room). They were pushing to stay at my house regardless, saying they can sleep in my living room. They said their kids could sleep on my sectional and they could bring an inflatable mattress.

I declined again, stating that my dogs’ crates are in the adjacent dining room area and that they wouldn’t sleep well with strangers in their immediate space. I also get up at 6 AM every morning to take them out and feed them, etc.

They got mad, saying that I have always been welcome at their home (I’ve never gone to stay with them) and that this really hurt their feelings.

Now I’ve gotten a couple of comments from other friends in common, saying that I could have let them stay and that I was being selfish for not moving my dogs’ crates to another room. They said changing the routine for 3 days would not have killed me. AITA?

