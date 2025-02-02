She Dipped The Lasagna Her Mother-in-Law Made In Hot Sauce, And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Uh oh…here we go again…

AITA for dipping lasagna into hot sauce? “I (20F) love hot sauce and put it on most things. I live with my husband (22M.) For the last couple of days, his mother has been in the area, and yesterday she asked if she could come around and cook for us before heading home. Since neither of us were working, we agreed, and offered to help her so we can all cook and eat together and it’s less work for her.

She refused and said she wanted to do something nice for us, and also refused us helping with the cost (she went grocery shopping specifically for this). Anyway, she arrives early in the day and spends eight hours on making a lasagna. Not all of this was active cooking time (most was just the meat sauce simmering) but even then she was saying how she wished she had overnight. (we have an apartment and there wouldn’t be room for her to stay the night). I am grateful for the time she spent and thank her multiple times, although her coming around for such a long period was more than we had discussed. It did mean we had to reschedule some plans we had made for earlier that day. It comes time to eat and we have the lasagna and roast potatoes.

This is when the problems started. We keep condiments in the middle of the dinner table, and I put some hot sauce on my plate. Dip a potato in, dip the lasagna in. Make eye contact with my MIL and she looks at me like I’m eating a human baby. Puts down her plate, pushed it away and begins getting ready to leave.

I ask her what’s wrong, and she tells me she has “never been so disrespected before by any of my son’s women” and that she spent “8 hours slaving away just for you to ruin it with that ****.” My husband did defend me, but my MIL has now begun a narrative in his family that I’m ungrateful. I’m not sure if what I did was actually wrong or not. AITA?”

