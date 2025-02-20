Woman Finally Found A Group Of People She Has Things In Common With, But One Of Them Is A Self-Described Klepto And Got Mad She Wasn’t Welcome At Her Home

Chances are that you saved up for the things you have in your home whether it was a new TV or a diamond ring.

AITA for declining to invite a woman who has called herself ‘a total klepto’ into my home? I joined a Women’s Social Club 6 months ago because I’ve been struggling to make friends after relocating to a new-to-me city. It took me a while to warm up to the group and to connect with people I actually had anything in common with. I had to wade through a lot of botox parties and boozy brunches to find things I was interested in. But I did, and I started coming to group events fairly often.

I hang out most often with the women who like to read, do crafty things, bake, skywatch, etc. Among these women is one, I’ll call her Andea, who has made several comments about how she’s a total klepto. I think that she makes these comments to seem “cool” to the other people in the group. I reached out to some of the women I see regularly at these events and invited them over to my place to watch a TV show we’d been talking about and do crafty stuff. They were excited and agreed to come.

Unfortunately, Andrea found out (I assume someone asked if she was going) and reached out to me to ask if she was invited. I considered this for a bit and then told her no, as I only had so much room at home. She didn’t believe me and asked me for the real reason, saying “I thought we got along” which yes, is true.

I told her I’m not comfortable inviting a kleptomaniac into my home. That I’ve worked hard to have the things I have and it would be stupid for me to invite her knowing that she openly brags about it. She said ‘Okay’ very quietly. She then said “You’re painting me out to be some horrible criminal when you don’t even know anything about me.” I said that her being proud to call herself a klepto was all I needed to know. She said that I was a high school mean girl and ableist. I am unsure what the foundation for that statement is.

This unfortunately has spilled over to the group, which is frustrating. But what has me the most surprised is that there are so many people defending her and telling me that I’m out of touch and take things too literally. Am I?

