She Gave Her Mom A Key To Her Place, But Came To Regret It When She Wouldn’t Stop Showing Up At Random Times

AITA asked for my house keys back from my mother as she just lets herself in with no heads up and has walked into my bedroom too many times now while I am half asleep So this happened yesterday, my mother just let herself into my house (I am a 36 yr old woman) and walked into my bedroom at around 910am without a heads up she was coming over. She didn’t ask if she could come over, or even knock at the [dang] patio door that was open for my dog and yell in that she was there.

She just walked into my bedroom and proceeded to ask why I wasn’t wfh yet. After being told to leave, she pottered around in my kitchen “cleaning” stuff and attempted to fill the second dog water bowl (first and the one in my bathroom were full). She has essentially ocd and it drove me nuts when I was a child, but coming into my house to nitpick everything is just unacceptable.

I told her to leave multiple times, and after a good 5min plus of that I told her to get the f out asap. She did not take kindly to it but she never takes kindly to me establishing boundaries. Her just walking in unannounced has happened around once every other month past couple years and my anxiety is off a cliff because of this and other personal stuff.

I know she wants to “help” but I am going insane over the intrusiveness. I am having mental health problems (severe depression and anxiety and chronic insomnia) which I have been working on all through 2024 and now am going to have a first app with a psychologist next week.

I just want to know if I am overreacting or underreacting because this has been my whole life. Overstepping, boundary pushing parents. Don’t even get me started on what happened in Mexico when I was 21 and she “overstepped lol” severely during our group holiday. She tried to start cleaning my sink cause it was not up to her standards, I just cannot anymore.

