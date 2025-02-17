She Knew Her Acquaintance Liked Sherlock, But Didn’t Think To Include Her On A Sherlock Museum Trip Because They Aren’t Close Friends. Now The Acquaintance Is Mad For Being Left Out.

Sometimes having expectations from people can really get stingy!

This girl wasn’t sure why her school friend had expected them to hangout together when they barely knew each other.

Check out how things got weird between them.

AITA for not inviting a girl to a museum with me and my friends? I (20F) currently attend university. I’d like to think I’m pretty well liked on my course, and I know/speak to a big amount of people. One of these people we’ll call Mary.

They bonded over a TV series.

Mary is a HUGE Sherlock fan, especially BBC Sherlock— she had a picture of Martin Freeman as her lock screen for a long time, for example. It’s something we bonded over, I saw one of her projects was Sherlock based and we got talking. We’ve known each other about two or so years now, but we’re the sort of friends you only see or speak to inside of university.

Some friends came to town.

I’ve never hung out with her one on one or outside of school. We don’t really message either. I moved to London for university, and my friends from my home town were coming up for a concert, so obviously we decided to hang out that day. They’re also both big fans of Sherlock, so we decided to buy tickets to the Sherlock Holmes museum at 221B. It was great fun!

Something is clearly wrong.

We took a lot of photos while in there and so, a few days later, I made a post on Instagram. I didn’t think anything of it at all. I saw that Mary had liked the post, and thought we’d be able to talk about it next time I saw her, but that was it. Well, come the next time I was in the studio, and Mary was super off with me. Even the other people I was around noticed and asked what was up, but she refused to speak to anyone.

Mary felt left out.

Eventually someone got it out of her that she was really upset that I went to the museum without her, that she loves it there and I know it’s something she would’ve wanted to do. She said it was extremely rude and made her feel left out and excluded. I tried to explain that I went with friends from home, and I was sorry if I upset her, but she just kept saying it was a callous and mean thing to do and ended up going home early.

She doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

I’m just confused. I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong?? We’ve NEVER hung out before, and why would I invite someone from my course who I only sort of know to the one day every few months I get to see my home friends?

She needs some advice…

Is it as crazy as I think for her to expect me to invite her along just because it’s something Sherlock themed? Please help!

Yikes! That must have been so awkward!

How was she to know Mary would be so upset?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks Mary must have mistaken the friendship label.

That makes sense! This user thinks Mary is a bit unreasonable to have such expectations.

Exactly! This user also thinks that Mary must have mistaken the friendship as something more.

This user thinks Mary is being a little out of line.

That’s right! This user also thinks Mary’s reaction isn’t justified.

Someone wasn’t really feeling the friendship that day!

