She Made This BMW Sound Like The Car Of Everyone’s Dreams, But When They Found Out The Price Tag Folks Had A Rude Awakening

If you want to make a car cool, there’s two groups of people you need to think about.

You gotta think about the mechanically minded people, who are going to be impressed with things like horsepower and acceleration and all of that.

But you also gotta think about the people who don’t really think of their car as a machine, but rather a place they’re gonna spend a lot of time.

I’m in the latter group, which is why I completely understand how hyped TikTok user @paige.taylor.s got over all the cool gadgets in her new BMW.

“Guys, I just bought a new car,” she begins, “and I’m gonna show you why this is the literal best car I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Gorgeous, first off. Second off, okay, look at the ambient lighting. It’s so bright and so pink.”

Although, as we’ll see later, that’s not the only option.

“Also, this is all, like, crystal or something,” she says, pointing at the ambient light panels that line the cabin. So is this thing,” she adds, twiddling a central knob, “and so is the gear shift or whatever. And so are the little – these – the seat adjustments for the chair, they’re like, crystal.”

“Let’s listen to music, shall we?”

She directs our attention to the central console screen that’s currently set to radio mode.

“I don’t like this station, okay?”

She gestures her right hand in a kind of hitchhiking motion, and the station changes.

“It’s too quiet.”

She twirls her index finger clockwise and the volume increases.

“It’s too loud.”

Now counterclockwise, and it goes back down.

“Oh, were you saying something?”

She swipes downward through the air with two fingers, and the music mutes.

“Hey, BMW,”

We hear a light chirp of recognition from the car.

“Change the inside light to blue.”

There is a brief pause, then the panels shift as an automated voice complies,

“Okay, I will set the light color to indigo. Also, this car is full electric, so no need to get gas cause, like, ew, not for the girls.”

Not for the planet, either.

“Guys, there’s a freaking camera in here. Watch this.”

She taps an app on the console screen and a feed from an overhead camera appears.

“So when I smile…”

She looks up at the camera and smiles, which triggers a picture to be taken.

“Imagine taking, like, photos with your friends and stuff, look at how adorable!”

I’m really hoping that particular app only activates when you’re parked…I’d rather not get slammed into by a driver too busy posing to watch the road.

But those are just some of the highlights. There’s a lot more in the full video:

This isn’t even the only fancy car this woman owns:

Some features could turn out to be bugs:

Sadly, most of us can’t afford this:

I mean, we REALLY can’t afford this:

At the time of writing, the base model of this car sells for $105,700 in the U.S.

So, start savin’.

