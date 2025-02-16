She Offered Her Event Ticket To Someone Who Declined, But When Their Other Plans Fell Through, They Demanded It Back

A change of plans can be frustrating, especially when it goes against something you had already promised someone.

So, what would you do if you offered your event ticket to someone, only for them to back out and then demand it back at the last minute when their other plans fell through?

Would you still give it to them?

Or would you decide to go yourself since they had already moved on?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very dilemma and loses all of her friends in the process.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for keeping my ticket after promising it to someone else? I had planned to go to a big ball with my friends, but the day before, I was sick and unsure if I’d make it. So, I offered my ticket in a group chat, and a girl (M) said she’d take it. I agreed. (I didn’t know that girl). The next day, I felt much better and realized I wanted to go after all. M hadn’t contacted me all day, so at 1 PM, I texted her, saying I wouldn’t be home until 6 PM. She didn’t respond until 6, saying she had found another ticket closer to her and didn’t need mine anymore. Since she had backed out, I decided to go myself. But 15 minutes later, she called in a panic because her other ticket had fallen through, and now she and her friend had no way to get in.

She had already made her mind up.

She expected me to still give her my ticket, even though she wasn’t sure if she could even use it (it required a student ID, and she was in high school). At that point, I had already made up my mind, so I went. At the ball, I realized my friends had lied about not being there yet and ignored me all night. The next day, a friend texted me saying they thought it was unfair of me to back out of my promise. I explained what happened, but they said I never really tried to be part of the group. TBH, I never felt like I was, that’s why I wanted to go to the ball so desperately to not miss another group activity since I didn’t take part in them the last few months for personal reasons. I ended up leaving the group chat because I didn’t feel welcome. Now, I do not have any university friends anymore. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it was her ticket to begin with.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

Here’s some great advice.

It would be pretty weird.

Exactly! She did wait until the last minute.

She really does need new friends.

The girl needs to plan better.

She let the deal go when she claimed to have found another ticket, so she has no one to blame but herself.

