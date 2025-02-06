She Thought The Best Thing To Do For Her Grieving Friend Was To Not Bring Up Her Child, But Their Friend Group Doesn’t Agree

Losing a baby would be heart-wrenching.

AITA for protecting my best friend’s niece who recently lost a baby? I (43f) have had the same best friend (43f) since we were in kindergarten. We’ll call her Rose. Needless to say, over the years her and her family have become my family. A few weeks ago, her niece, we will call her Megan, (24 f) unexpectedly and very suddenly experienced the passing of her baby that was only a month old.

She invited Megan to celebrate her birthday with her.

My birthday is coming up soon, so I extended the invitation to Megan. I was hoping that having a night out with friends would give her an opportunity to have a distraction. I told her that it was completely up to her of course, but she was more than welcome to join us.

She sent a message to her friend group.

Given that many people in our friend group have had questions and curiosity surrounding the passing, I included a warning to the guests that discussion about the baby, and of course his passing was off limits. I approved the message with Rose before posting it. It reads: “Hey ladies… for my birthday on the 25th, we’re having dinner at (local restaurant), probably around 5 pm, then to (local bar) for a bit afterwards. Just so you know, Megan will be there and I’d appreciate everyone respecting her privacy. Discussion about (the baby) is off limits. We’re there to have fun & I truly want her to be able to do that by any means necessary, as much as it is possible. Let me know in the next week or so if you’ll be able to make it so I can give a head count for a reservation.”

One friend was offended.

This message caused one friend to call me crying because she thought it was directed at her and she was offended that I would think she’d do such a thing, necessitating a warning post. I explained that Megan is understandably very fragile right now and I was just trying to assure that no one said anything to upset her. This friend understood after our chat and everything was fine.

It sounds like she lost a friend.

About 24 hours later another friend, (who was honestly more the target of my post due to the fact that she was asking me questions at an event we had recently attended together, while Rose & Megan were not present), left the group chat and deleted me from social media. So, AITA for feeling the need to post a warning to protect Megan?

