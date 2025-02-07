She Was Stoked About Her Birthday Vacation, But Now She’s Upset That It’s Turned Into A Family Trip

For some reason some family members feel entitled to share experiences with you, even when it’s something personal, like a birthday trip.

It’s a pain for all sorts of reasons, like the ones in this story.

See why this woman is not okay with how her plans turned out.

AITA Family Vacation? AITA for being annoyed that my husbands family scheduled vacation in the same place the same week as our family? This year I am turning 40 and it is also our 10 year anniversary.

Big plans are in brewing.

The original plan was to take a lavish vacation with our 3 year old. We scaled back those plans so we are going to a popular beach vacation spot which is sentimental to us. But I find out his brothers family chose to book the same week so we could all be down there together.

And there are hard feelings.

His sister was then upset she wasn’t included so cancelled and rearranged plans so she and her family too could join. We did not invite either of them and it was surprise to us that they were coordinating with us. I told my husband I was annoyed, which only annoyed him. He told me he didn’t invite them but he’s happy that they will all be there too.

Here is what folks are saying.

Or he just can’t stand up to his folks.

That’s the spirit!

It’s probably a regular thing.

“Big boy pants” indeed!

What’s up with that, anyway?

You give in-laws an inch, they’ll take a mile.

But they could be free babysitters.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.