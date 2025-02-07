She Was Asked To Be The Maid Of Honor In A Distant Friend’s Wedding, But Now She Wants To Back Out Because Of An Opportunity To Study Abroad At The Same Time

Being a maid of honor to a friend who’s about to get married is indeed a great honor; however, if this conflicts with a rare opportunity to study abroad, would you go through with it?

This woman wants to back out of her maid of honor duties.

She’s more enthused with the idea of going to Greece for a study abroad program.

What would you do if it was you? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for dropping out of my friend’s wedding I’m MOH for to go on a study abroad? This friend and I have an interesting history. I’m a junior in college, but we’ve known each other since freshman year where we were roommates. We were best friends for a while.

Things became rough for this young lady and her friend.

But in our second year of living together, things became rough. She was taking advantage of my help a lot and ditching me to hang out with her boyfriend. We ended the semester on fine terms. And we signed a lease to live in an off-campus apartment together.

Her friend left her high and dry by moving to a different school.

She texted me over the summer, saying she’s actually going to drop out of our school. She finds it’s too hard and will go to a different one. Which also meant she wanted to sell her contract to live with her boyfriend. Leaving me high and dry.

Suddenly, her friend reached out to her and asked her to become maid of honor.

After that, we didn’t talk much. Until she started reaching out again bit by bit to hang out. Then one day, she asked me to be her MOH because she got engaged. I was hesitant in saying yes because we hadn’t spoken about what happened when she transferred. But I felt bad, because she didn’t have many other friends to ask.

She wanted to study abroad, but it would be during the wedding.

It’s been about 5 months now, and it’s still strange for me to be doing MOH duties, and trying to be happy about it. I am a teaching assistant for an amazing professor. He is running a study program in Greece which I wanted to go on but couldn’t, because it’s during her wedding. The deadline passed, and I accepted my fate.

Now, she’s wondering if she can still back out of the MOH duty.

However, a few students dropped out, and my professor is trying to convince me to go. This would be an amazing opportunity that I don’t know if it will happen again next year. And then, I graduate. Would I be a jerk for asking the bride if I could step away from being MOH to go?

That’s a tough situation. It couldn’t hurt to explain the situation to the bride.

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, says this person.

While this person shares their personal thoughts.

People are telling her to go.

Finally, another valid point from this user.

Go where your heart leads you.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.