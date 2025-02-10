She’s Trying To Make Her Parents’ Divorce Easier, But Her Dad Says He’ll Disown Her If She Sees Her Mom’s Partner

Divorce is hard for the family even when things are civil.

AITA for refusing to “honor” my dad’s wishes? I have been caught in the middle of my parents’ messy divorce for years. My dad claims my mom cheated, but there’s no evidence, and my mom denies it. They were extremely incompatible and it was bound to end sooner or later.

My dad took the divorce really badly, and my younger sister and I have always tried to be compassionate and understanding. However, after the divorce, he imposed this rule: we are never to meet or interact with any potential partner of my mom’s. He made it clear that he doesn’t want anyone else “taking the role of dad.” We disagreed but went along with it to keep the peace. However, during a recent conversation, he told me he expects us to follow this rule for the rest of his life. I was dumbfounded. I asked, “Even when I’m 40, married, and with kids of my own, am I still not allowed to meet someone my mom has been with for years if he makes her happy?”

He said yes and added that if I did, I’d “stop being his daughter,” and he would cut me out of his life entirely. I think his fear stems from feeling replaced, which I understand when we were younger. But at this stage in our lives, it feels absurd. It’s not like a new partner would “raise” us—we’re adults now. I told him I’m not willing to follow this rule forever, and if he chooses to cut me off for that, it will be his decision, not mine. He called it a lack of principles and insists I would be the one responsible for ending our relationship. I think this rule is controlling and unfair, and I refuse to let it dictate my life any longer, but I also don’t want to lose my dad. AITA for standing my ground?

