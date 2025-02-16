Sister Refused To Let Her Sibling Play Her Video Game, So They Executed A Sneaky Swap That Left Her Seething For Years

The bombastic drama between siblings often plays out in the most unexpected ways.

I got petty revenge on my sister. When I was 11 and my sister was 10, we shared a copy of a video game on the PS1 called The Legend of Dragoon. She and I shared the game until she got her own copy and her own PS1 for her birthday, and I kept the one we shared.

One day, I went to play the game and discovered that my second disc was scratched up from where my sister would leave it out instead of putting it back in the case. I figured I’d ask to borrow her second disc just until I could get to the third disc. When I asked her, she said no.

When I appealed to our mother, she took my sister’s side like she always did and said, “It’s hers, and if she doesn’t want to lend it to you, she doesn’t have to.” I thought, “Okay, whatever,” because I knew what was coming up that summer.

Every summer, my sister would go to Florida to visit our grandmother. I was never invited because my grandmother and I don’t get along, but that’s not important to this story. What is important is that my sister left her copy of The Legend of Dragoon at home.

So one day, while my mom was doing her own thing, I snuck into my sister’s room and switched the second disc of her copy with the scratched-up disc from my copy. Then, I went and played the game.

A few weeks later, when my sister came home, she decided to play and then found out her second disc wasn’t working.

She came to me and asked if she could borrow my second disc, which had miraculously started working again. I refused, now 12-year-old me (my birthday had come and gone), keeping a straight face. Playing it off was, I think, the best acting I’ve ever done in my life. When she appealed to my mother, she said, “Let your sister borrow the disc,” and then I reminded her what she said to me months prior when I asked for the same thing. Having been hoisted by her own petard, my mother was forced to disappoint my sister.

For years, my sister would lament her busted copy of the game, asking me many times if she could borrow my copy. Each time, I refused. Nearly a decade passed, and for my sister’s 22nd birthday, I bought her a copy of the game and explained to her what I did. She was so angry with me that she didn’t speak to me for a month. It’s the sweetest revenge I’ve ever gotten.

