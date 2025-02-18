Sleeping Over At Her Friend’s House Was Great Until She Noticed The Roaches. Now She Doesn’t Want To Return, And Is Willing To Risk Her Friendship In The Process.

When your buddy has an infestation, the situation can be a little difficult to handle.

You don’t want to be insulting, but it can be difficult to hang out with them when they might pass the bugs on to you.

So what do you do when it’s clear that the problem needs sorting before it gets even worse – or spreads to your own property – but your friend doesn’t seem to be doing anything about it?

That is the dilemma faced by the woman in this story.

Read on to find out how she approached her friend’s bug problem.

AITA when my friend has cockroaches and it makes me nervous to visit her place My friend recently moved into her own apartment. She asked me to spend the night and as we were hanging out, she said “don’t freak out if you see a roach.” She knows I’m terrified of them so she just wanted to warn me, after I had committed to spending the night. Sure enough, an hour later we are mid-conversation when a roach starts crawling on me! It was so disgusting.

Yikes! Let’s see how the situation developed.

Then I see another one crawling on the wall. I’m very uncomfortable at this point. She acted nonchalant and said it’s just part of apartment living, and that they’re just bugs. I didn’t sleep well. I was terrified of them crawling on me in my sleep.

Read on to find out how this woman felt in the aftermath.

The fact that she doesn’t see them as a problem is also concerning to me. She’s just accepted them and isn’t doing anything to combat them, which tells me the problem will just get worse. I don’t want to bring any home with me and honestly it was just an uncomfortable visit. Am I over reacting? I keep having bad dreams of them crawling all over me at night. Would it be wrong if I never go over there again? I value her friendship it’s just the pests that make me so uncomfortable! Or am I overreacting? AITA?

This woman is not alone in the bugs making her uncomfortable – many people would feel this way, and it’s absolutely not just part of apartment living.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the roaches might be the least of the friend’s problems.

Meanwhile, others supported her decision not to visit until the problem was solved.

And several Redditors provided her with advice to protect her own home, too.

Sure, apartment living comes with some quirks, but a roach infestation should not be one of them.

And this woman shouldn’t have had to deal with staying at someone’s infested home, either. She’ll be lucky if they don’t travel back to her own home with her.

She was right to be spooked!

