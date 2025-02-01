Son Took A Different Path Than His Welder And Doctor Siblings, So When He Asked For Advice His Dad Told Him To Use His Looks

Every person has to choose their path in life once they finish school. But it’s no easy task.

AITA for telling my son it’s a good thing he’s pretty? My wife and I have four kids. The first two are a welder and a doctor. My middle son just graduated with a degree in Dance. Our youngest is studying engineering. My son is still living at home trying to figure out his future. We were talking about it and he said he wants to move out so he can live how he wants instead of by my insane rules.

Those rules are 1. Be self-supporting after you graduate. 2. Help with chores as long as you live at home. 3. Be respectful and quiet when you have “guests” over. Those are too much for him. He went to my wife and said that he wanted some help so he could move out. She backed my rules. She also expects him to get a job, help around the house, and follow rule 3.

He came back to me asking how I expected him to make a living. We had both talked to him about getting a degree that had more prospects and maybe doing a minor in dance. Our daughter who is a doctor did her undergrad in music. But she also took premed classes and rocked her MCAT. He says that he didn’t want to do that. He wants me to tell him what to do. I am just kind of lost.

So I told him it’s a good thing he’s pretty. All I meant is that he is a tall, athletic, handsome young man. With a degree. He can find an entry-level position and work his way up. Many successful people have. He took it to mean that I thought he should marry well and be a kept man. His other mom and him are mad at me for undervaluing his potential. I think I was being realistic. AITA?

