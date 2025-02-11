Target Shopper Found Some Collectible Items For Sale That Other Customers Had Hidden Away. – ‘Sorry it didn’t work out for you.’

Some people can be so selfish…

And this story proves it!

A man who specializes in collectibles posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a shady practice he’s trying to correct when it comes to shopping at Target.

The man showed viewers that some other collectors like to hide collectibles so they can come and buy them at a later date before they get snatched up.

In the video, he found boxes of baseball cards and Pokémon cards hidden below shelves.

He said, “This is ridiculous. This isn’t one kid hiding a box for later. This is insanity right here.”

He put the cards back and continued, “Really nice try, hiding stuff. Sorry it didn’t work out for you. Better luck next time if there is a next time for you. Don’t do stuff like this. Everybody deserves a chance to do this stuff.”

The man added, “Now somebody more deserving can have a chance to buy these.”

Here’s the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This guy is doing the right thing!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.