Teen Girl Doesn’t Know Why Her Friends Are Mad At Her, And She Wishes They Would Tell Her What Happened

How can you apologize if you’re not sure what you’re apologizing for? Apparently, some people expect everyone around them to be mind readers.

In today’s story, one teenage girl has no clue why her friends are mad at her. She would apologize if she knew what she did wrong, but maybe she didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not apologizing to my “friend” because they won’t tell what happened? I (17F) got into a friendship breakup with my friends of almost 3 years because apparently i did something but they won’t tell me. I have a friend group of 5 people, me, carla (18F), mia (17F), courtney (17F) and lily (17F). A while ago we got assigned positions at our club, I got auditor, meanwhile mia got secretary. everyone knows that we both wanted to secretary but only one would be chosen. When we found out, I congratulated her and was genuinely happy for her even though i was kind of sad that i didnt get it.

She was surprised when she read Mia’s text.

I really didnt notice anything off the next couple of days since they still talk and hanged out with me. But a few weeks later mia messaged me. She told me that is it true that i have been jealous of her because she got the position and also stated the fact that i also wanted that position. At first i was stunned. I couldn’t really think of anything that would make her think that i was jealous of her.

OP defended herself.

I messaged her on why she would think that and reassured her that i dont and will never will be, because she deserves it. She thanked me and asked if i was sure. And i said yes, and i ask her, why would she think so anyways. She straight up said that i did not have to know and ended it there.

She’s not sure why they’re turning on her.

I was so confused for the next couple of days. Then i start to notice them cutting me off entirely from their lives, and to the point i even see them hating on me on their facebook dump accounts. I didnt know what to do at that point, i was so lost, i thought me and mias conversation was the end but i was wrong apparently.

It got worse.

I tried to talk to our group chat but they all ghosted me like the plague. I even saw courtneys post about me leaving the country so it would nicer because she saw my post about studying abroad. I was so hurt and that moment i couldn’t even turn to someone for help.

She still doesn’t know why her friends are mad at her.

I tried to ask lily what happened and get her to explain things to me since she was the peace maker in my mind. She refused and told me to think about it and reflect. I told that i really didnt know what happened and to just tell me. I might sound like the AH here but why would i apologize for something i didnt do and if i actually did something i would apologize immediately because i dont like conflict.

She feels confused and has nobody to turn to for help.

That was the last time anyone of them talked to me. That happened a few weeks ago. I’ve been feeling guilty for something i dont even know. I have crying since our last conversation and i dont even have anyone to talk to about it since all our mutual friends favor them and to make them comfortable, they ignore my existance. I really wanna make things right but i dont even know if im in the wrong. AITA?

That is a weird situation. She needs to find a new group of friends.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They’re mean girls.

She has no reason to apologize.

She shouldn’t even try to be friends with them.

They’re jealous bullies.

These are not real friends.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.