Teenage Boy Told His Stepdad That He Was Not Comfortable Talking To His Stepsister’s Aunt, And Now His Stepsister Is Claiming That He Ruined Her Birthday

AITA for making a scene on my stepsister’s birthday? I (16M) live with my stepdad, John, who is my legal guardian. John and I get along great, he’s like a dad to me. I also have an older stepsister, Amy, (20F) who no longer live with us. She doesn’t like me much, but I try and get along with her.

Anyway, it was her birthday a couple of days ago, and the whole family came to celebrate. Obviously, I couldn’t skip out as it was my older stepsister’s birthday. But a lot of people there (John and Amy’s family) don’t really approve of my presence. So I tried to keep to myself and focus on the food.

Unfortunately, about two-thirds of the way through, some lady decided to come up to me. I didn’t really know who she was, but I guessed she was an aunt of some kind. She started to ask me a bunch of questions on my schooling and stuff.

She seemed generally polite, so I continued the conversation. She made a few odd remarks about John choosing to keep me when I don’t even look like my mother (his ex wife). I found this weird, but didn’t say anything.

Then, she continued to press on my mother and my appearance which made me uncomfortable. I excused myself from the conversation and went to find my stepdad. I told him what happened and who I’d been talking to. He went over to her and soon they started arguing. For which Amy blames me.

Things spiralled out of control pretty quickly. John made the woman leave. Amy was upset by this. She argued that her aunt should stay, but John refused to budge.

The celebration was awkward after that. Amy has been mad at me since, saying I ruin everything. She said I probably did this on purpose and that I should have “just kept my mouth shut.” I feel bad, but I don’t really control John’s actions, and I didn’t expect going to him would cause such a scene. AITA for telling him?

