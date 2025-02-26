February 26, 2025 at 10:47 am

‘The bartender looked at me like I had 10 eyes.’ – Customer Found Herself In An Uncomfortable Situation When She Tried To Use A Visa Gift Card At A Bar

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

Some people can be so weird…

A TikTokker named Sofia posted a brief video on the social media platform and told viewers about the uncomfortable experience she had recently at a bar.

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

Sofia had a Visa gift card and, like most of us, she assumed that she could use it anywhere to pay for anything.

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

She tried to use it to pay at a bar and the text overlay to her video reads, “When I tried to pay with a visa vanilla gift card at the bar and the bartender looked at me like I had 10 eyes.”

I guess that’s a big no-no!

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

Check out the video.

@sofia..giovanna

♬ original sound – Jordan Stone

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@sofia..giovanna

Money is money, right? What’s the big deal?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter