Family Wanted Cousins To Live Together, But One Woman Knew It Was A Bad Idea From The Start

They say blood is thicker than water, but that doesn’t mean that all family members are thick as thieves.

For the cousins in this story, it might be better to keep it distant.

Let’s see what all this moving drama is about…

AITA for refusing to move in with my cousin? I (18f) moved away from my family in 2023 for school. I’ll be finished this year, and afterwards I am planning to stay here for studies. The place I am renting is only for duration of my studies. My cousin (18f) studies in a different place but wants to move here after she’s done. My other cousin (16m) plans to as well.

So far, pretty normal.

So, this brought up the idea from my family that two of my cousins and I can all move together to one apartment. I refused for a couple of reasons. My cousin (18f) is involved with a lot of boys despite her parents being against it. On one occasion, she snuck out with her bf (now ex) during an important family function. The whole extended family somehow blamed me for it, even though I tried to stop her from doing it. Still, they defended her. She also threw me under the bus, so even after years they still bring it up and blame me.

Uh-oh… trouble in paradise.

Also, I got scolded right there and then. This really changed how I see my family, and that’s also one of the reasons I moved so far away even though I had the choice to not. My cousin again used my name to go out and meet up with another bf. She wasn’t caught but I felt really betrayed. In case they get caught, I have no doubt that I will be blamed. The family plays favorites with her. I have no problem with this, as my mom and dad love me a lot but on some occasions it makes me sad. I struggle with mental health already, and I think that this will make it worse.

Sounds like a no-brainer for this poster’s mental health, right?

I know that this is objectively a good idea, great even. It’s a lot better to share rent and live with people who I already know. We are still close despite what happened, and living with someone I know is way better than a stranger. But I am putting all that aside just for my mental health and it’s selfish of me. My mom and her mom and dad are both really adamant on this decision, and called me ridiculous for not wanting to do it. My mom called me and said that it’s because I hate her, but I really don’t. My dad also doesn’t want me to move in with her, because he knows that how much that affected me.

At least there’s one voice of reason.

Let’s see how the commenters feel.

This person says you’re an adult, you don’t need to justify your choices.

This commenter points out that the family is playing favorites.

Another commenter says other people aren’t your responsibility.

This commenter agrees, father knows best.

And lastly, one commenter simply says, “Don’t do it!”

These cousins aren’t exactly kissing, and maybe that’s better for everybody.

Sometimes you just need your own space.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.