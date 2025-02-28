Greedy Landlord Doubled The Asking Price Of The Home They Had Been Renting, So They Did Everything Possible To Keep New Buyers Away

The right way to deal with greedy people isn’t to surrender but to fight back!

This guy shares how he dealt with a greedy landlord who was taking advantage of a struggling family!

He did some research and helped the family get back at the landlord.

Check out the full story.

We reverse gazumped a greedy landlord and it was glorious. “Gazumping occurs when an agent or seller accepts an offer you make to buy a property at an agreed price but the property is sold to someone else. This usually happens when the vendor sells the property for a higher amount.” This happened 15 years ago and it is one of the proudest moments of my life. My best friend and her husband have 5 kids together. They lived in an expensive city and rented an old 4 bedroom house for $400 per week.

They tried their best to make it a home!

The house was very rundown with a disgusting kitchen and stink drains but it was all they could afford at the time. Still, they made it work. The owner was a nice old lady who as extremely wealthy and very fond of my friend. She froze the rent for 5 years and promised to let them buy the house once they had saved enough to get a loan from the bank. As she had helped other people in a similar way, they knew they could trust her and so they saved every cent they could. It took them 5 years but they finally told her they were ready..

UH OH!

Two days later, the nice old lady passed away; before anything was put in writing. 😔 Enter the new owners. The lady’s 4 children. Each extremely wealthy in their own right; they inherited a huge portfolio of properties. When they first spoke to my friends, they assured them that the sale would still go through but they would have to wait until probate had settled.

Things were smooth at first…

Confident, my friends started making some changes to the place. They started by stripping wallpaper, painting and making plans. Finally probate was settled and the owners agreed to go ahead with the sale for the previously agreed price. My friends applied for the loan but to their shock, it was refused.

That’s INSANE!

The owners had raised the asking price by $80000 without telling my friends. To make things even worse, the house would be put on the open market. In 7 days there would be an Open House and, with the market the way it was, it would probably sell immediately. My friends were devastated. They might be able to borrow enough but it would take longer than a week to get. To make matters worse, property prices and soared recently and rents had gone up a lot whilst theirs had been frozen.

Things could end really badly for the friends.

Not only were my friends going to struggle to get the money. If the place was sold to someone else and they were asked for a higher rent or were evicted, it would be nearly impossible to find an affordable place with more than 2 bedrooms. I was scared for my friends but I was also incandescently angry. Those greedy sods were some of the wealthiest people in the city. They were screwing over a struggling family for less than $20000 each. They didn’t need the money. It was pure greed and it was obvious that they’d always planned to do this. So while my friends scrambled to come up with the money, I started plotting.

They knew they had to something about it!

I looked up advice on what helps to make a sale. We needed to make the place as undesirable as possible without making my friends look like bad tenants. Uncluttered: We moved all the furniture in from the walls, added some extra furniture and borrowed ornaments and hung a load of motorcycle memorabilia on the walls. The place felt more smaller. Smell: My friend boiled a head of cabbage on the stove and we sprayed ammonia around the front and back doors (because it smells like all the neighbourhood cats had been marking their territory).

GROSS!

We also poured 2 dozen rotten eggs down the drain to make it smell like sewer gas 🤢. Neighbourhood: We obtained a mouldy old couch and dumped in front yard of the neighbour across the road (with permission of course). Neighbourhood x2: We started calling friends for help. Anybody with a loud and crappy car was asked to do a few laps in front of the block during the Open Day. The street was unusually busy that day.

Everyone we knew found a reason to drive by. It was practically rush hour.

The revenge continues…

Neighbourhood x3: We called out mates from the rugby club (full contact football without any of that soft padding). A big portion of our club are very large men. The next door neighbour set up a bbq in their front yard and we offered free food and cheap beer. They came on motorcycles, wearing their roughest gear. There was quite a crowd.

Things got even more intense…

A lot of people showed up for the Open Day. Quite a few were in and out within minutes. One lady sat in her car and watched the party next door before driving away. The one bloke who stayed any length time, was brave enough to start up a conversation with someone leaving the party. He asked if they were often there and was told every couple of weeks or so, they have an after party morning and the party the night before was 3 doors up.

The party goer added even more made up details.

The party goer also helpfully mentioned the troublesome drains that are always getting blocked by tree roots and stinking up the place. The potential buyer left without making an offer. So my friends were the only ones to make an offer. They still had to pay more than they’d planned but not as much as the greed jerks wanted.

Cherry on top!

My friends signed the papers and paid the deposit that day. So when the brave buyer put in an offer of $30000 more than my friends, there was nothing the owners could do about it (strict anti gazumping laws). I would have loved to see the owners faces when they found out. 😈

It’s horrible that the new landlords were so greedy. It’s too bad the friends didn’t get the agreement in writing before the original landlady died.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story!

This user shares how things were with farmers and applauds their unity!

That’s right! This user believes everyone needs a friends like this guy!

This user loves this story!

This user is confused on why the loan got rejected in the first place!

This user wants to know the location of where this occurred.

A friend in need is a friend indeed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.