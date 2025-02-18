They Broke Up And He Took The Cat, So She Made Sure He Would Never Have The Satisfaction Of Completing A Custom Puzzle They Had Made Of Their Cat

Breakups aren’t easy, especially when you were pet parents together.

In this woman’s case, she grew attached to his cat during the relationship, but now that he broke her heart, she realized she was being too nice and decided to pull a little petty revenge.

Let’s read the story.

Stealing puzzle pieces Been doing the ever-dreadful “separating of the belongings” after being broken up with and having lived together for a couple of years. He gifted me a 1000-piece custom puzzle this last Christmas of what was “our cat” that we had started but never finished. He is taking the cat, as he owned her before we got together, so it makes sense, but is heartbreaking because she was my baby too.

It’s not easy parting with a beloved pet.

I was kindly putting the pieces we sorted into some baggies to give back to him, since I don’t want the puzzle given the circumstances and thought he may want to complete it on his own. Then some anger arose as I was doing this task. I was thinking “I can’t believe I’m going through this,” heartbroken, losing both of them out of nowhere, and here I am kindly putting the pieces we organized from containers into baggies for him.

It didn’t feel fair, and those feelings were hard to contend with.

I thought “why am I being so nice when he hurt me so bad?” I am not one for revenge or bad character or getting back at people.

But getting back at him was very tempting.

But I also thought… How frustrating would it be to have puzzle pieces “go missing”? Knowing he would be sitting there trying to do it “swearing there isn’t a piece that fits” because little does he know I took them.

Villainous!

Looking around to see if he was sitting on it, checking all the pieces so many times.

And that he could never have the satisfaction of finishing the puzzle. A small harmless act of revenge but just as rewarding.

He took the cat, but at least she took the possible satisfaction of completing the puzzle of “their” cat from him.

