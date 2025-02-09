Bartender Received A Contentious Text From A Coworker, So She Decided To Teach Her A Lesson In Kindness

Dealing with difficult coworkers can go very wrong for both parties, and we all have different ways of addressing conflict at work.

So this woman decided to take a different approach and deal with an annoying situation with kindness.

Let’s read the story.

My Co-worker has it out for me, so my revenge was to do her a favour This is the story of, potentially, the least effective or most effective petty revenge I performed. I’m a 29-year-old woman bartender working at a small but very popular pub. I’ve worked there for over three years and have worked my way up to the shifts I want, so I often work 5-6 days a week. I worked 6 days straight closing the bar. This is a lot because unless it’s Friday or Saturday I work alone, and we have to clean the entire place (sweep, mop, clean the toilets etc).

She has a lot to do.

It’s busy and I can sell anywhere between $1000-$3000 a night. (One time $3700 with a busser, but other than that, always alone, no help. Server, bartender, host, food runner.)

Anyways, I close that final night, I do the entire checklist as usual and leave the place clean as I always do.

Then someone decides to add to her load.

The next day the opener sent out a message around 1 pm that said: ‘There was a full case of the Pinot upstairs.” “One and a half bottle in the fridge. I have a bottle on ice for a couple that specifically came in for the Pinot.” “If we are super low on stock, have a quick gander upstairs 👍”

Uh-oh. This sounds like a personal grudge, for no reason.

This employee gets one shift a week. She has proven to not be the strongest and completely has it out for me. Stocking the wine is a day shift job. When she got there at 11:30 am, she could have taken a “gander” in the fridge and stocked accordingly.

Something had to be done, but she wanted to be the bigger person.

So here is the ‘petty revenge’? I question whether this was actually revenge or just satisfying to me. So if I close and know she’s opening I will put the chairs up, and we don’t put the chairs up. But even though putting the chairs up is annoying, if she’s gonna complain about my close then I better do a thorough job. When we worked the next time together she ACTED LIKE I DIDN’T EXIST! Like I wasn’t there!? I didn’t do anything to deserve this. That’s what bothered me the most.

She had a petty/kind idea.

Then guess who needs a shift covered that weekend? Her, of course. So, who took it? Me, of course. I felt satisfied with the fact that as much as she wants to hate me, there I was to help her out. So, is that even petty revenge? You tell me 😂😅

I wonder if they’ll start a ‘who’s more helpful’ war. Lucky boss!

This could either start a feud or a friendship.

But either way, she can feel good about herself.

