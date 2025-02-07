This Big Lots Store Was On Its Very Last Day, And One TikTokker Made Off Like An Absolute Bandit

At the time of writing, retailer Big Lots – which filed for bankruptcy in late 2024 – is being bought up by a new parent company, which apparently means some stores will stay open.

But not all.

For months now, stores have been closing out and CLEARING out, as TikTok user @ricklux713 documented during an insanely thrifty trip on one location’s final day.

“Oh, my gosh, you guys,” they say, surveying a massive checkout haul with a tiny price tag. “Look, guys, $75. I’m only paying 53 cents for all this stuff.”

They point to other full shopping carts.

“And the stuff that’s in their cart. And their cart. Because this is Big Lots, and they’re closing. Everything must go.”

And they do mean EVERYTHING must go.

“I bought at least $3,000 worth of these shelves and only paid about $14 for it.

I bought the Red Bull machine for about 20 bucks.”

Even the stands, displays, and other store infrastructure was getting pushed out the door.

“I bought the fixtures, I bought those two right here, I bought some racks,” they say, pointing.

“All those right there are mine. We’ll get a U Haul truck to pick it up.”

It’s all going down!

“This is the last day that it’s open, and there’s another Big Lots that closes tomorrow, so that’s gonna be the same thing.

So all your Big Lots stores, run.

If you have no interest in fixtures like I do, I can care less about this stuff. But you can always buy it and flip it.

It’s insane. This is insane.”

Happy hunting!

