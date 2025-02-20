Bride-To-Be Does Not Get Along With Her Brother’s Girlfriend At All, So She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her To The Wedding

When planning a wedding, there are many things that need to be decided, including who is going to get an invitation.

What would you do if your brother was dating someone who you did not get along with at all, but if you don’t invite her it will cause problems with your brother and mom?

That is the situation the bride-to-be in this story is in, and she isn’t sure what she should do.

AITA for not wanting my brother’s girlfriend at my wedding? Me and my fiancé Ryan will be getting married in July. Ourselves and our son Nick are so excited. However, there’s one thing that I’ve said to Ryan that I haven’t said to anyone else: I don’t want my brother’s girlfriend there. My brother Ross has been with his girlfriend Laura for over two years. She is an accountant and is successful as well as beautiful and comes from a very well off family.

However, I have always found her to be a very unpleasant person and while I’ve never said this, I think Ross is better off without her. A few months ago we all went on a family trip just for a few days. Everyone paid their own contribution for tickets except Laura, who insisted that my mum pay for her. Bear in mind that my parents aren’t particularly well off. In the end Ross paid for her out of his own pocket. She is also a complete snob. When her and I first met she checked out my wardrobe.

I don’t have expensive tastes, but she had the nerve to ask ”Don’t you have any nice clothes?” I had a go at her but ever since then she makes other snobby statements which I think she does to annoy me. She also kept nastily saying I shouldn’t pick a wedding dress because I’d ”mess it up”. The final straw was last weekend, when at a family dinner she got absolutely wasted drunk and tried to dance on the dinner table in her heels. She ended up falling off and had to be taken to hospital, not seriously injured but said it was my fault for not stopping her climbing onto the table. Since then I’ve decided I don’t want her at my wedding.

She is a liability when drunk as the weekend showed, and she will try to make our special day about her. The problem is that mum sees her as a sort of surrogate daughter and I’m sure if I told her that I didn’t want Laura there she would go insane, never mind what Ross would say. Should I just grin and bear it and let her come or should I keep her away?

This is a very sensitive situation, but the bottom line is a wedding day is about the bride and groom, so whatever they want goes.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this situation.

There really is no good solution to this problem.

She’ll probably have to grin and bear it.

