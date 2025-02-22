Father Broke His Sensitive Toddler’s Bedtime Routine, So His Wife Let Him Handle The Consequences Alone

Routines are a lifeline for young children, especially those with sensory sensitivities.

When one dad, insistent on being the “fun parent” decided to shake things up, he found out the hard way why bedtime isn’t up for negotiation.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for making my husband get our 3 year old to sleep because he was the one that promised she can stay up late My husband and I have 2- and 3-year-old daughters. Our 3-year-old is suspected to have autism, and we’re waiting on an evaluation, but we’re all pretty sure she has it. Our 3-year-old also has pink eye.

So one dad saw this the perfect time to break from their routine.

Last night at dinner, my husband promised the 3-year-old that she could stay up late since she’s not going to preschool today. I asked how late, and he said 9. Bedtime is at 7:30.

The mother had her reservations, so she let him know he would be handling it alone if things went wrong.

I told him I wasn’t going to deal with that mess, and if he wanted to let her stay up that late, he could be the one to get her to sleep. I got the little one in bed and watched my husband play with our 3-year-old while I cleaned up.

And things did go wrong.

Tantrums started at 8, and she was miserable when he got her in the bath at 8:45. She was melting down in the bath, then in bed, and he eventually gave her the pacifier (we’ve been trying to wean her off) and brought her to our bed at 9:45. She finally fell asleep at 10.

The husband then seemed to have forgotten an important part of the deal.

My husband told me he’s upset with me for leaving him to do everything by himself, even when he knew they were having a hard time. I told him I wasn’t the one who promised the autistic 3-year-old that she could break from the routine and go to sleep an hour and a half past her bedtime, but he still thinks I should’ve helped. AITA for not helping?

Sounds like this whole thing could have been prevented if he would have just listened to his partner.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her husband’s actions were just wrong on so many levels.

It’s clear what this father was trying to do, and clearly it didn’t work.

Routine is super important and this dad messed it all up.

The outcome was incredibly predictable, but it was still a teaching moment.

The dad thought he could manage breaking from schedule, but the mom (likely used to doing the lion’s share of the putting to bed) knew better.

No one likes an “I told you so”, but sometimes they deserve one.

