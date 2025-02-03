Mom Grew Tired Of Reminding Family Members To Close The Baby Gate, So She Installed A Loud Alarm That Goes Off Until They Close It

Moms often have to face the challenge of asking family members to do something, only for them to keep forgetting.

Well, this mom who was struggling to make her husband and kids remember to close the baby gate thought of a solution that will remind them for her—a very loud alarm.

Let’s see if it worked.

Bought an alarm to go off whenever someone leaves the baby gate open I’m cackling right now. My teenager and husband are constantly leaving the baby gates I have installed on the stairs and door to the mudroom open. The dog will then go into the mudroom and eat the cat litter, or she’ll pee on the carpeted landing or go up to our room to get into our trash or the diaper pail. It drives me bananas.

This is a very inconvenient issue and she did try to solve it, but it didn’t work.

Making them clean it up doesn’t seem to deter them from constantly forgetting to shut the gates. My teenager maintains that they don’t leave the gate open.

Naturally, she came up with a more drastic measure.

So I bought one of those window alarms that has a separate magnet and then the main unit, so when you separate them, it alarms that the window is open. You can put these things just about anywhere, such as doors, fridge or freezer, cabinets, etc. You can also set a delay, which is what I did so it isn’t alarming just from someone walking through. Currently upstairs with the toddler for a nap and heard the teenager go down the stairs. Aaaaand 30 seconds later the alarm starts going off.

Hehehe.

I sent them laughing face emojis and they just said “die” (I responded with a kissy face and offered to turn it up louder if they’d like me to!) but I’m sitting here trying not to wake the baby up from laughing. I didn’t tell my husband I bought these alarms so I can’t wait for him to come home and find out about them too… 😂

She is basically training them, since they ignored her plea the first times.

