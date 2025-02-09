Student Told Her Teacher The Test Was Wrong, But Her Friend Was Furious With Her For “Stealing Her Perfect Grade”

There are two types of students out there: those who don’t care about grades, and those who will fret over them endlessly.

I was the latter back in high school, though if I had a time machine I’d tell myself not to sweat it.

In addition to causing a lot of unnecessary stress, and quest for the best score can make drama.

That’s what happened to Reddit user @amandathecreator, and now she’s wondering if it’s all her fault.

Check it out.

AITA for getting a teacher to fix an incorrect question on a quiz and “taking” a classmate’s first perfect score away? My (16f) bio class recently took a quiz, and when we got the results back, a classmate (we’ll call her Vivian, not her real name) got a 100 and told the whole class that it was her first 100 on any assignment in the class all year.

Way to go, Vivian! Her hard work was paying off. Or was it?

She mentioned that she put one answer for a certain question, but I had gotten a different answer and was almost positive that my answer was right based on the work I did during the quiz. A group of friends in the class also got the same “incorrect” answer, so we went to the teacher to ask her to explain.

What do you do when the right answers aren’t right?

After working through it with us the teacher determined that her original answer in the key was incorrect, and she decided that she would re-grade everyone’s quiz. Meaning Vivian would get a 95 instead of a 100 and my grade would be raised to correct for the error. I thought that was the end of it, but now Vivian is repeating this story to everyone she can, blaming me for “taking her hundred away” because I “wanted a perfect score so badly.” She’s also placing the blame entirely on me even though three other people also raised the same concern to the teacher with me.

Uh oh. The tides have turned and bitterness is brewin’.

AITA for raising it with the teacher, is Vivian because she’s repeating and misconstruing what happened, or is it my teacher for taking points away for her error?

Who deserved judgement in the great classroom calamity?

Commenters weighed in.

@MrCellophane_SS_KotZ says the problem doesn’t lie with either of the kids – it’s the teacher:

@WhiteKnightPrimal, on the other hand, defends the teacher and says “Vivian” needs to chill:

No one is really wrong or right on this one.



@Confused_as_alwayss says it’s all about motive:

@o2low believes the system works:

@Y2Flax vindicates the poster…but at what cost?



It’s a tough world out there, and we’re all just trying to make the grade.

Sometimes even teachers make mistakes.

