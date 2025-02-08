Junior High Teenager Kept Getting Relentlessly Bullied, But He Eventually Got Revenge And Made One Of His Tormentors Cry

Is there anything better than making a bully cry?

I made a bully cry back in junior high. “There were these 2 kids in the next grade above me in junior high who would always sucker punch me in the hallways, push me from behind, body check me into a wall or lockers for no reason, etc. Always some cheap shot on your blind side type of stuff.

This was never a fair fight.

They both were just shy of a foot taller than me, one of them had 50 pounds on me easy, the other about 25, When I was in 8th grade and they were in 9th, one morning they did another cheap shot on me, this one was a bit worse than before. Before the start of first period, one of the gyms was available for anyone to shoot some hoops like every day. Again during lunch period, the gym was always full of multiple games going on at once, there was like at least 10 hoops in this gym.

Ouch!

On this particular day me and a couple of the homies were doing some 2 on 2 on a half court when suddenly out of nowhere a basketball straight up gets rocked against the side of my head, like somebody just heaved it with everything they had and beamed me right against my head….it crumpled me to the floor like a bath towel. When I looked up I saw those 2 jerks from across the gym looking right at me laughing their ***** off, when I stood up they walked out the gym. This wasn’t the first time they attempted to snipe me with a basketball either. Anyways….I was mad and thought about how to get at least one of them back, considering I knew where the skinnier dude’s locker was, which wasn’t very far from mine. I had an old bicycle lock at home….I had smashed this lock up pretty bad on account of no key, it could still lock but you had to yank it just right for it to unlock. The school lockers had the usual spin dial combo lock built in but also had a hole so you could double it up with a padlock.

Take that!

So one day before the last bell before class, when no students were around and the hall monitor dipped, I slapped that lock onto his locker right before I went to lunch (there were 3 lunch periods on account of the number of students, others were in class while others ate). So….after lunch and playing ball with my peeps, the bell rang warning us to get to the next period. I go to my locker to grab my stuff, look to my left and see this guy crying like a little ***** to the hall monitor lady, wailing like his mother passed away. They go dip around the corner to go to the office for help. When no one was around, or so I thought, I walked by the locker, put on my best concerned citizen impression “Huh? Who would do something like this?” I said out loud to myself.

I can fix it!

I yanked the lock just right and popped it off the locker and into my hand….while in full view of a school administrator that was hiding around a different corner by the girls bathroom…..caught me red-handed. “OP, is that your lock? Did you put that there?” “No, it wasn’t me. I was just walking by, thought it was unusual, so I gave it a good yank and it came right off, you can search me for a key if you’d like.” Then suddenly, the other hall monitor came back with the basketball sniper in tow. “You can call off the maintenance guy, OP was walking by and yanked it off the locker, he has no key. You should thank OP for helping.”

Haha!

This guy, through a teary, red, embarrassed, ****** off face said “Thanks” under his breathe. He never looked me in the eye ever again….not that the coward ever did in the first place. It gets even better….this school had this little program to incentivize good deeds and hard work from students. Like the faculty could nominate you for positive contributions to the student community by recognizing your deeds and efforts. Your name got put into a hat, then at the end of a month or so, everybody who was recognized for their deeds and efforts got their name called during morning announcements, the student counsel came around during first period and gave you a load of candy (usually Jolly Ranchers), and you went out for a special lunch off campus plus a movie with a couple staff members and all the other recognized students. So I was literally rewarded for embarrassing this dude and making him cry like he was in grade school LOL. I hope his life turned out terrible.”

It’s hard to bully someone after everyone sees you cry…

But bullies get what they deserve.

