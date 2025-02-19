This TikTokker Got A Serious Lesson About How Alfredo Sauce Is Made. – ‘How much butter I just realized I’ve been ingesting!’

Alfredo sauce is gooooooood stuff, but I think we can all agree that it’s not something you should eat every day.

A woman named Ash posted a video on TikTok and shared why she was surprised after she decided to make some of the creamy goodness at home.

Ash said, “So you’re telling me when I make Alfredo sauce from scratch, I’m putting a whole stick of butter and heavy whipping cream into the pan? Okay, great.”

She talked about researching the recipe and said, “The search bar is how to make heavy whipping cream. Heavy whipping cream is butter, stick of butter, and whole milk.”

Ash continued, “So you’re telling me when I make homemade Alfredo sauce, I’m doing two sticks of butter and just a little bit of room temperature milk? I think I might have a stroke/heart attack with how much butter I just realized I’ve been ingesting!”

She added, “Also you can make a big ball of mozzarella cheese with a whole gallon of whole milk as well. And you just put a little vinegar in it. I’ve learned so much from this app.”

It may not be good for you, but at least it tastes good!

Sometimes, it’s best not to see how the sausage is made, so to speak…

