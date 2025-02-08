February 7, 2025 at 8:47 pm

Walmart Shopper Found Eggs That Were Wildly Expensive At Her Local Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

It sounds funny to say this, but eggs have been in the news a lot lately!

Yes, my friends…EGGS.

In this story, a woman took to TikTok to show viewers how the egg situation at her local Walmart in Missouri has really gone off the rails.

Source: TikTok

The woman filmed the video in the Walmart store and said, “This is crazy. There are no eggs left at Walmart. The shelves are bare, but you can get Happy Eggs for $19.”

Source: TikTok

The $19 price tag was for a 60-pack of Happy Eggs, but still…

That doesn’t look good!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@blissbalm.co

Where are all the eggs 🥚 Walmart?? $19 eggs shortage #polarvortex #walmart #winter2025 #crazy #eggs #eggshortage #crazy #2025 #stockup #wth #fyp #live #blissbalmslime

♬ original sound – Bliss Balm Slime

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer dropped some knowledge.

Source: TikTok

Let’s hope this egg crisis ends sooner than later!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter