Her Ex Was Making Her Life Difficult, So She Decided to Steal Puzzle Pieces From Him To Drive Him Crazy

I ruined my ex’s puzzle hobby. “My ex and I had been split for a little bit at this point and we were establishing a routine. Things were rocky but we were slowly making progress. There of course was drama.

Both of us were getting back into the dating scene and he was NOT happy with the fact I had started seeing someone (my now husband). He had also started involving me in drama with the women he was seeing (I was getting calls FROM THE WOMEN at 3 am) and honestly I was getting fed up. I was working two jobs and already sleep deprived as it is while trying to deal with my own mental health and I was just exhausted. I still had the key to his house, so frequently when picking up our son/doing exchanges I would just let myself in after texting him that I was on my way over. He didn’t always meet me at the front door as he was often gaming. (He frequently just lets himself in as well to my place if he’s being expected).

I noticed coming in one afternoon that he had a MASSIVE puzzle spread out. This puzzle was also way too advanced for our toddler. He kept this puzzle on the counter for a couple of weeks and I just observed what progress he was making. It was a several thousand piece puzzle and it was impressive. Enter Pickles and Piper. My accomplices. (Names have been changed to protect the technically/somewhat/mostly/partially innocent.) Pickles was my son’s pit bull (RIP Pickles you were the GOAT). Pickles was amazing and the best dog ever. But she was a THIEF and an expert counter surfer. (This is important). My ex would bring home food and she could open the wrapper still on the counter and run off with your entire hoagie. Piper is a grouch of a tabby who only likes a handful of people, my ex is not one of those people. Both of these pets reside with my ex. One day as usual I let myself in. The house was quiet other than the vague murmurs of profanities being hurled on discord and the click click click of his keyboard. My son was napping in the living room with Pickles (again, a good dog). I was hunting down my son’s stuffed lobster and a little itch started and I looked at the puzzle again.

I walked back to the kitchen counter and without a second thought took a single puzzle piece that wasn’t an edge and I put it in my pocket. I poked my head into my ex’s room and said “hey I’m here to grab the child.” Got some form of an acknowledgement and scooped up the kid and went on my merry way. About halfway to my house. I rolled down the window and tossed the single puzzle piece into the highway never to be seen again. I watched over the next week or so as the puzzle grew. And then it appeared. The gap. Everything else was being filled in but this one little nugget. I watched as they got organized, filed, piled and sorted in various arrangements around the kitchen counter. That one little missing piece stayed as the rest gradually was filled in. Until it completely disappeared one day. Never finished.

A new puzzle appeared shortly afterwards. Again huge puzzle, several thousand pieces. Now this time I didn’t do anything. But this puzzle also mysteriously never got finished. My ex was mumbling about how Pickles stole his McChicken and he was pretty sure when she snatched the sandwich she grabbed a puzzle piece in the process. I said “man, that really blows. That one was really cool.” So he got another puzzle and moved locations. Cue Piper. Who I caught laying in the puzzle pieces in the box. I also noticed several pieces had fallen on the floor. The highway claimed another puzzle piece that day. And that’s it. He doesn’t do puzzles anymore!”

