Trucker Chose To Drive The Wrong Way In A Parking Lot, So Another Driver Forced Him To Reverse His Bad Decision

Some drivers think they can drive anywhere as though the rules don’t apply to them.

But when one driver saw a truck driving the wrong way, they took it upon themselves to show the trucker the error of his ways.

Read on for the full story!

Made the truck driver back WAY up!! As I was leaving a store, I was backing out of a space in a narrow, single-lane parking aisle (one-way headed away from the store).

Just as I backed out, a large truck with a trailer proceeded to pull out of a double spot much further down. There were plenty of empty spaces for him to maneuver, but instead of exiting the correct way, he decided to turn and go against traffic.

This driver wasn’t just going to sit idly by.

I saw this happening and could have pulled back into my spot to wait for him to exit, but nope! I had to teach him a lesson for going the wrong way, especially in a narrow, single-lane aisle.

So they made a bold move.

So I proudly drove toward him as he drove toward me. I thought he’d get the hint and stop, but he didn’t until we got pretty close. He honked. I honked.

And he finally backed down!

I stared him down.

He finally conceded and backed up that trailer about 20 parking spots!

Take that, jerk!

What did Reddit think?

Driving styles vary widely — even between friends!

This commenter relates to the frustration.

This person just lives for the pettiness.

When it comes to the right of way, there’s no room for maneuvering.

