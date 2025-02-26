Two Boys Tried To Steal A Toddler’s Bubble Wand, So The Toddler’s Mother Ran After Them And Snatched It Back, Even Though The Boys’ Mother Tried To Stop Her

Kids learn a lot by watching how their parents behave….or misbehave.

AITA for chasing a kid and attempting to take my child’s toy back? My daughter is semi non-verbal. She is 3 and can say “Mama” and “Dada”. But she mostly says sounds like “ehhh” when trying to communicate.

I bring her to work with me because she is very behaved and quiet (because she is semi- nonverbal). I work at outdoor events like Farmers markets or festivals. I set up my stand, and I have a little table and chair for her “stand” too. She puts her toys out and works her booth like me. It’s cute and other kids go to her booth and play with her.

This particular time, she had some busy toys and a bubble maker wand she just brought back from the beach. She doesn’t mind any of the kids playing with them, but then 2 boys maybe around 8/9 came and were roughing up the toys. They were banging the wand on the table and my daughter was saying “Mama, ehh ehh ehh”.

I asked them to please play nice with my daughter’s toys and they yelled No. I said okay then, I am going to put them away until they leave. They said it’s their toys now and ran. I ran after them with my daughter in my arms, and a woman came out of know where and grabbed my arm. She screamed “what the hell do I think I’m doing chasing her sons”.

I told her to never touch me and her sons were stealing my daughter’s toy. She said I am a grown adult and I shouldn’t chase children, and her sons can play with that toy if they want to. I said I had no issue with them playing with it until they started banging it on the table and said they wouldn’t give it back.

She said “well, they can continue playing with it and will return it when they are done.” I said that doesn’t work for me and I took the toy back from her son’s hands and walked away. I heard her call mean things as we’re walking.

My sister thinks it was wrong for me to take the toy back. But I honestly was frustrated and wanted done with her and kids.

We put the toys away until after we saw she left. Am I TA?

