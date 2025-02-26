Uncle Has Been Like A Father To His Niece, But When Her “Real” Dad Wants To Tango… Things Get Complicated

There’s nothing more complicated than sibling relationships… unless you throw child custody into the mix.

AITA for deciding to take my niece to a father-daughter dance without asking her father? I (20M) have a niece – going to call her “Macy” in this post. My sister got custody when Macy was an infant, as our brother is a deadbeat, and the biological mother terminated her rights.

Macy is five now, and she only sees her father when he decides to visit her. He’s missed birthdays, her first day of kindergarten x2, recitals…all things that he said he was attending, but ended up as no-show.

Despite all of this, Macy still adores him and thinks the world of him. So we don’t tell her when he’s coming to an event now, to save her the disappointment. She just thinks it’s a fun surprise when he does show up.

There is a father-daughter dance coming up at Macy’s school, which she is begging to go to. I said I’d take her, and she was super excited. But she mentioned it during one of the visits, and now my brother is mad. He says that I shouldn’t be taking over, it’s a father-daughter dance and Macy is his kid – not mine.

AITA for deciding to take my niece to a father-daughter dance without asking her father?

