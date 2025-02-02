Walmart Customer Who “Didn’t Want to Learn” Insisted An Employee Do the Self-Checkout For Her, But He Straight-Up Refused

Self-checkouts have been the subject of more than a little contention over the years.

They put the onus on the customer to do the work in the last step of the shopping process – and in the meantime, incentivize more than a little shoplifting.

On the other hand, they’re super quick and convenient. That is, as long as you don’t have too many items. And as long as you’re willing to actually use them.

One Dallas area Walmart shopper was not, and her clerk Chris (who goes by @bigbossdbz on TikTok), wasn’t about to indulge all that.

“Alright guys, let’s get one thing straight here,” he begins, “self-check is basically to self-check yourself out.” Doesn’t get a lot clearer than that.

But not everybody gets the idea, it seems. “I had a customer earlier come up to me and say ‘hey, can you scan my groceries for me?'” Chris says.

“And I said ‘no ma’am, but I will be more than happy to teach you and show you how self-check works. And she’s like ‘no, I don’t want to learn.'”

I mean, who does?

He says he can show her how it’s done or point her to a cashier, but she insists he needs to do it for her right there.

That’s not how Chris rolls, though.

“Most cashiers, they’ll probably do it for the customer whatever the state is and what not – me, I’m not that type of person. I will teach you how, and if you’re not willing to learn it,” he says, “you need to go to a regular register.”

You better believe people had opinions.

Some folks are pretty incensed at the idea of the harsh, unpaid labor of going beep boop for 12 seconds:

Others were a little more sympathetic:

A lot of customers complain that the lines are always understaffed, to which employees respond “Yeah, that’s why we can’t help everyone.”

Grim visions of the future unraveled:

But through it all, Chris stands firm:

Maybe we should all just find robot replacements and get it over with, huh?

