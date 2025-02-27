When His Apartment Neighbor Yelled At Him While Walking By His Balcony, This Tenant Decided To Get Him Evicted For Smoking In A No-Smoking Apartment

When living in an apartment complex, you need to follow all the rules and do your best to get along with everyone.

What would you do if you were walking outside and someone yelled at you from their balcony where they were outside smoking?

That is what happened to the tenant in this story, so he reported their smoking to the landlord and got them evicted.

Rude to me for no reason? I report your rule breaking activities I live in an apartment complex with my mother and my small dog. Where it’s located we often get wildlife up near the apartment particularly on one side. Especially at night.

I’m very cautious when walking my dog after dark because of this. A few nights ago my mom and I were walking my dog on that side after dark. I smelled something and asked my mom if she smelled a skunk. She said she did and I said we should end the walk. We were up close to the building on the sidewalk right in front of some first floor apartment patios as we had this conversation. One of the patios has curtains hanging so that you can’t see the patio from the street.

As I said that we should end our walk, the guy on the patio with the curtains opened the curtains so aggressively that they fell from where he had them hanging and started screaming at us about being racist and telling us to get away from his property. My mom grabbed my arm and started pulling me away and I realized 2 things. 1-the skunk smell was coming from his patio (it got stronger when he flung the curtains). And 2-he had several other people on his patio with him that were smoking.

The apartment rule is no smoking on the premises. The lease specifically states that even smoking on the patios, balconies, and in the yards and garages (only some apartments have them) is forbidden and cause for eviction. I’ve noticed that as long as nobody complains about the smoking the manager doesn’t seem to really care. People smoke on their balconies all the time and throw their buts on the ground. From what I’ve seen/been told they charge an extra cleaning fee when you move out if they have evidence of you smoking in the apartment but other than that they just ignore it unless someone complains or it causes a problem. So I devised a plan. I made note of the apartment number as we went back to ours. The next morning when walking my dog I took pictures of the cigarette butts on the ground directly in front of that apartments patio (it was clear they had dumped their ashtray over the side of the patio).

Then I went to the leasing office and filed a complaint about the smoking and littering. Yesterday when I was leaving, I noticed an eviction notice on their door. I was annoyed by them constantly dumping their ashtrays on the ground but never would have made a complaint about it if the guy hadn’t been rude for no reason.

