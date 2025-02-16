His Best Friend Forced Him To Do All The Work On A Geography Project, So He Complied But Made Sure His Friend Picked Up His Slack On The Economics Project

For many people, group projects in school can be the worst because not everyone wants to pull their weight.

What would you do if your best friend told you that they weren’t planning on helping at all for a geography project that you had to work with them on?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he did all the work but then made sure to get paired with the same kid for an economics project and forced him to do all the work.

I tricked my slacking friend into getting me a 10/10 for a school project Back in school, him and I were assigned to work on a geography project about plate tectonics. Friend HATED geography, and had a sour relationship with the teacher; I, on the other hand, was quite good at the subject and even liked it. I suppose that’s why Friend chose me as his project partner. After a few days, I noticed he hadn’t done any work on the project whatsoever.

When I confronted him, he basically said, “Look, I have no intention of doing anything for this project, please just get me a good grade, I would only hold your grade back otherwise anyway.” Of course I was annoyed, and I informed him this plan wouldn’t work. I have always been quite good at writing (at least in our native language) and I had a very distinctive writing style even as a teen. So, if I did everything myself, the teacher would notice. Friend did not take this warning seriously, and basically brushed me off to go do the entire project myself. This is where the revenge started. I looked ahead in the school agenda and noticed that we had a big economics project coming up, at least three times bigger and more important than the geography one. I DESPISED economics and was bad at it, not least because it involved very little writing. Friend, however, excelled at it; always the entrepreneurial type, economics was his best subject by far. We were part of an 8-person friend group (though Friend was my best friend). So, I informed the other 6 of my plans and convinced them to form pairs so that Friend would basically be stuck with me.

The day we got the economics assignment, Friend seemed a little annoyed to have someone as incapable at economics as me as his partner. A few hours later, it was time for geography class. I had turned in “our” project the weekend before. As I predicted, the teacher called me out of the classroom to discuss the project. Friend seemed terrified. Turns out we’d gotten an 8.5/10; not bad for one person doing a two-person job. The teacher voiced his suspicions that I had done all the work, because he recognized my writing style. He gave me the opportunity to rat Friend out and leave him with a 1/10. I looked my teacher dead in the eyes and said, “You’ve got it all wrong, sir! Friend was a huge help throughout the entire thing. We just agreed that I would put everything on paper to keep the writing consistent. You know I can be a bit of a control freak when it comes to language, haha!” The teacher then called Friend over and asked him if what I said was true.

Friend seemed both surprised and remorseful, but he backed up my story and so we both got the high grade. After class, Friend literally hugged me and thanked me profusely for being such an awesome friend. I wasn’t mad anymore, but I wasn’t about to let him get away with it either. So I said to him, “Easy there, bro. You royally screwed me over with this. The least you could do to repay me is to make sure we both get AT LEAST an 8.5/10 on that economics project. Because just in case you hadn’t picked up on it yet, I have zero intention of doing anything for that assignment. I’ll leave it in your capable hands; I would only hold you back anyway.” Friend looked at me for a second and then started laughing. He apologized for his behavior and did the entire economics project – which was sooooo much more work – while I just sat at home living my best teen life.

And he delivered: he got us a perfect 10/10, which actually elevated my score to a passing grade. There’s not really a villain in this story if you ask me, but some lessons were learned either way. We had a great friendship and I’m glad we have situations like these to laugh about now.

Just a story of two great friends.

You gotta love the wholesome revenge.

