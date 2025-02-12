She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating On Her, So She Gathered His Belongings And Hid A Souvenir in Them From Her Cats

Finding out that your partner is cheating on you can be very painful.

Each person has their own way of moving on and getting revenge.

This woman shares that she decided to kick her husband out of their house, but she also made sure to give him a parting him he was sure not to like.

Read the story below for all the details.

Pockets full of Petty About a year ago, I discovered that my husband (now my ex-husband) had been cheating on me. He was doing this with countless people. I was shocked and utterly blindsided. After the truth came to light, I quickly made the decision to kick him out of our home and began gathering his belongings.

This woman’s cats were also stressed about what’s happening, and started throwing up.

In the midst of this chaos, my cats were understandably stressed. They started throwing up more than usual. While I was packing away his leather coat, I noticed one of my cats in the process of puking. I scooped up the cat puke in a paper towel and shoveled it inside the pocket of his jacket.

She continued doing this to his garments as her petty act of revenge.

As I continued sorting through his things, I found myself repeating this little act of revenge, slipping the cat puke into about ten of his garments. He never mentioned it. But I can’t help but wonder what went through his mind as he discovered my farewell gifts.

Ewww! But he deserved it!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person loves the pettiness.

This user says it’s nice what she did.

Haha! Funny play on words here!

Short but straightforward.

And finally, another impressed reader here.

Sometimes you have to be creative with your petty revenge to make it memorable.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.