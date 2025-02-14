The Police Chief’s Daughter Was Hanging Out At The Park After Dark With Friends, So A Patrolman Approached Them And Started Yelling. Then She Calmly Informed Him Who Her Father Was.

Kids often do dumb stuff when they are young, but as long as nobody is getting hurt, it isn’t a big deal.

Officer Carter, you know who I am. Quick background: My parents divorced around my 17th bday. My dad is deputy chief of our local PD. One thing he taught me growing up is to not name drop unless it is a true emergency situation. He didn’t want me to grow up thinking my actions had no consequences and just because I was his daughter doesn’t mean I’m immune from the law. Also, my friend John was only 19 but looked 25 because of his beard.

So after my parents divorced I was out one night with two friends, my best friend Sarah and a mutual friend John. We were hanging out at the local park. It was about 10:30pm on a Friday night in 2008/2009. We had no idea parks “closed” (we were teenagers) and we were sitting in the tube slide being loud idiots. We were sitting horizontally against the slide so we wouldn’t slide out. John’s dad had recently passed, my parents had just agreed to divorce, and neither of us were interested in being at home.

So, we are sitting in this rounded tube slide talking about life when a light shines around the corner of the slide and we hear “EVERYONE OUT NOW”. I was the closest to the end of the tube slide and fell/slid out. My friends followed and oh so kindly landed on me. As we are trying to figure out what was going on, I was trying to get out from underneath them the light turns to us from the top of the jungle gym. Once I’m standing I look up and see Officer Carter standing up there shining the light on us, hand near his taser (protocol but scary on receiving end).

So, we are standing there looking up at him and he starts yelling questions/demands. “Who are you?! Let me see your IDs! Do your parents know you are out with this man?” He’s yelling questions and not giving us time to answer. One more small thing, two months before this night, I went with my dad to Officer Carter’s wedding. It was a large wedding but I had met him once before and then was reintroduced when we were congratulating the couple.

Also, Officer Carter had a reputation as a jerk on patrol.

You know the officers that think the badge makes them god? Yeah. So he’s yelling at us and not allowing us to answer his questions. “It sounds like someone was being murdered or robbed in there!” (We were laughing, albeit loudly). We are now terrified.

I’m not name dropping because maybe he will recognize me in the light and the situation won’t be as scary. He doesn’t and proceeds to yell/demand “Let me see your IDs NOW.” We explain they are in the car. He does not like that answer.

He demands we put our hands up and produce our IDs. Still not sure how he expected us to do both. Alright, now I’m done.

I’m 17, scared, and my friends are there just as scared. I look up at him and say, “J.D. (his preferred name/first name), you know my dad.” J.D., clearly taken aback I know his first name: “Oh yeah? Who the heck is your daddy, huh?” Me: “Steve Johnson.”

J.D.: weird silence as realization dawns “Oh.” Then he gets this face like he understands my dad is his boss and he might have messed up. All of a sudden he’s super friendly, “Oh, uh, the park is closed. You kids have a good night.” It was a once-in-a-lifetime face that was super satisfying and I hope I don’t ever witness it again.

I never told my dad about that. I should have. I was lucky that I had a Reverse Uno card before things escalated.

