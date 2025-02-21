When This Guy Has To Drop Out Of A Trip To Berlin With Friends, He Still Intends To Pay – But Changes His Tune Once Another Friend Takes His Place

Planning a trip as a group of friends can be so much fun.

And exploring a new place with your buddies by your side? Priceless.

But when one person makes all the bookings, and waits to be paid back, tensions can arise.

And that’s exactly what happened in this story.

Read on to find out how this guy ended up paying for a trip he didn’t even go on.

AITA For refusing to pay for my friend’s holiday? A couple of months ago, five of my friends and I planned a holiday together for Berlin. One of my friends, let’s call him James, decided it would be easier if he booked all of the accommodation and we sent him the money for it. We all agreed to this, and I planned to pay for it at the end of the month after I had gotten paid.

Read on to find out how this failed to go to plan.

However, a week before the trip was to begin, I was no longer able to attend however I promised to pay in full for my part. However, this is where my other friend, Peter, gets involved. He was part of the original planning of the trip but decided he could not afford it and was thus not included in the booking. However, once he heard that I was unable to attend but was still paying for the room James had booked, he said he wanted to go.

This is where the story took a turn.

Naturally, everyone agreed that he could and so I didn’t pay for my part assuming that Peter would cover it. He did not. The trip went off without a hitch, however, upon return, James asked me when I was going to be able to pay him back. I was confused because I hadn’t gone on the trip and said that it was Peter’s responsibility which made Peter very upset.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how Peter responded.

He said that because I had agreed to go on the trip and had cancelled with such short notice, that it was my job to pay for it. He claimed that if he hadn’t decided to go, the room would have been empty and it would have been a waste of money. He argued that because I make more money than him, and he couldn’t afford to pay for the accommodation, it was my fault and I shouldn’t have planned the trip if I couldn’t keep my promises.

Read on to find out how this guy reacted.

I would have no problem paying James for the money he spent on the room if it had remained empty, but the fact that Peter saw that as his chance to have a cheaper holiday is causing me to refuse. As a result of this, James is no longer talking to either of us, saying he will once we can start acting like adults and someone pays him the money. Am I in the wrong? AITA?

This guy was totally happy to pay for the room when it remained empty.

But the fact that Peter jumped in when he spotted what he perceived as a subsidized holiday is very tacky.

At the very least he should have come to some financial arrangement before going on the trip.

Let’s see how the folks over on Reddit responded to this.

This Redditor agreed that the arrangements should have been made beforehand.

While this person suggested that everyone should be upset with Peter.

And others stuck up for James, who was out of pocket and blameless.

These two need to suck it up and figure this out between them, so that James isn’t left paying for something that wasn’t his to pay for.

Peter is definitely the one at fault here, and should be expected to pay – but if he really can’t, then the guy who intended to pay in the first place should at least be reimbursing James.

It should have been arranged much earlier, so that everyone knew where they stood.

But in reality, his friend is taking advantage of him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.