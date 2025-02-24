Son Realized That His Mother And Aunt Had A Decades Long Feud That Involved Some Great Pranks, So He Started Making Note Of Them To Remember Forever

Pranking loved ones can be a lot of fun, and it can actually help siblings bond even as adults.

What would you do if your mom and your aunt were constantly pranking each other every time they got together?

That is the situation the son in this story was in, so he started keeping track of all the funny stories.

Check it out.

A petty war that’s been going for decades So, people of the interwebs, I bring you some of the short stories of the petty revenge war that exists since god knows how long. You see, my grandmother has 3 daughters. Being my mother the oldest. Apparently my mother and her younger sister have been on this petty revenge back and forth for so long that neither remember why and how it started.

Ok, that’s really weird.

I only noticed it in my early 20’s when I walked in on my mother taking a bite on a raw potato, that later ended up being served to my aunt as side for her dinner. She did that to get back at my aunt for taking a bite on a specific apple that she had bought to make a pie. My mother’s words to me were : “you saw nothing”. Over the years, me and my uncle (my aunt’s SO) started discussing this petty (and very funny) war that has been going. Since we both are in a privileged position to share each side of the “behind the scenes”. Some of these stories were told to me by my uncle, because they happened before I was born, more than 3 decades ago. Others I actually lived them, some I was forced to play a part in them.

These are all pretty funny, and harmless.

Please enjoy this petty degeneracy: When my aunt was an early teen she would steal my mother’s makeup because she didn’t have her own. My mother was not happy because she saved to buy her own stuff.

Grandmother found out and punished her by giving her a stack of sheets of paper and making her write something everyday (a prose, a poem, a letter, etc).

She would get her own makeup when the stack was finished, and she couldn’t cheat because my GM knew how many sheets there were.

My mother took this opportunity to buy the same kind of sheet of paper and kept adding a sheet everyday while my aunt was at school.

This drove my aunt nuts because months later she was not seeing any progress with the stack not decreasing.

Eventually my GM found out and out a stop to it. Now, these ones are recent.

Christmas is always celebrated either on our house or on my aunt’s house. The guests cooks and the hosts clean.

Don’t ask me why, it has been this way since I remember.

A few years ago, on our house, my aunt used every single thing in the kitchen.

Literally.

It took us a couple days to wash it all.

Next year, my mother rearranged my aunt’s entire kitchen.

She changed the placement of every single thing. She swapped whole drawers.

My uncle says it drove my aunt nuts not being able to find her stuff on her own kitchen and it took them far to long to reorganize everything again.

Then, the year after that, my aunt took small parts of anything that was not a whole piece and hid them all over the kitchen.

Quite genius.

Everything seem fine when they left but then you want coffee? There’s filter holder.

Want to microwave? The plate is there, but not the little wheels underneath it so it does not turn.

Want a smoothie? The little lid on the machine that prevents everything to go directly into the ceiling is nowhere to be found.

You get the picture.

Everything was hidden either inside pots we never use, mixed inside the flower bag, etc..

Next Christmas, I noticed that my mother had a bag full of different food container lids in the trunk of her car when I was loading the presents on her car.

But honestly didn’t think much of it.

When we left, the bag was still there, full of lids.

As turns out, my mother had sneaked the bag to my aunt’s house and swapped all my aunt’s container lids with those she brought.

Essential leaving my aunt with a bunch of containers and lids that didn’t fit each other. Not a single fit.

I fount out a few days later from a call from my uncle asking if we did something to the containers because he found my aunt on the kitchen floor surrounded by lids and containers bawling from frustration. This one is a fail. One of many may I add, but I think it’s worth mentioning.

My uncle confessed to me that sometimes he and my aunt get into arguments because she spends too much money on gifts to my mother.

But not in a good way.

Apparently, whenever she buys clothes to my mother she will buy my mother’s size and then the same exact clothing one size up.

She is really good a sewing, so she swaps the tags, in hopes that my mom thinks that she is increasing in size.

So, she double spends just to be petty.

And, it fails, because since my aunt lives in another country my mom just thinks that where she lives the clothes are sized differently, I have heard my mom saying that in more than one occasion to her friends.

It failed a few times already but I got be honest, that had the potential to be a mastermind play right there. I think this should be enough for now. This post is already super long. I have a lot more stories from over the years, but I don’t want to turn this post into a book. I hope you enjoyed it. Thank you for reading.

That is the best kind of petty revenge, it seems like everyone involved is having fun with it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this sibling feud.

This commenter loved story number two.

What a great tradition.

Yup, it seems to be all in good fun.

I would read this book too.

This one is too funny.

What a fun prank war.

Gotta keep things lively at home!

