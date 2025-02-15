Student Was Harassed By A Creepy Teacher, So She Took Matters Into Her Own Hand And Got Revenge On Him In The Smelliest Way She Could

A good teacher can have a lifelong positive impression on their students, but on the other side of the coin, a bad teacher can traumatize them.

Brother’s HS Girlfriend Takes Creepy Teacher Down When my brother was in high school, he was dating a girl (I’ll call her Millie for the sake of the post… fake name, for privacy) who was a little too much like him personality wise – textbook ADHD. Impulsive and a bit of a trouble maker, lol, but never really crossed any important lines and a lot of the trouble they made was for people who had it coming. (ADHD and justice sensitivity – look it up haha). Now the thing is, Millie was also an extremely pretty girl. This is relevant, I promise. Now our school was in what I like to call “Banjo Country.” My family moved us up there from NYC when I, the youngest, was a mere toddler, but my parents never lost that city mentality. We were raised to never be trusting, always be very suspicious of others, which did not sit well with the small town attitudes of those around us. But it also meant we saw through the small town drama and cover ups, and BOY WERE THERE A LOT OF THEM! ESPECIALLY in the school system! You think tenure keeps a bad teacher protected?

Yes. Yes it did.

Well if you have tenure AND the right last name in a small town, you can LITERALLY do whatever you want and not even try to be subtle about it! So, long story short, there were A LOT of teachers well known for having inappropriate relations or behaviors with students and it getting rug-swept. Well there was one teacher in particular, one of the HS chemistry lab teachers, whose behavior was all around despicable. He was obnoxious and rude. If a student had a question, he’d berate them and make them feel, or even outright CALL them, stupid. And then there were the female students. He was ABSOLUTELY notorious among the female students, especially the more traditionally attractive ones.

See, if a pretty girl asked a question, there was no berating – in fact, he was SO eager to answer, he’d come right up next to them to personally explain it. Like, TOO close. Many of the pretty girls who would frequently get harassed by him tried to sit in the back in his class and stay silent to try to avoid interacting with him. Well, he’d make up some infraction from someone in the front row that never happened and “punish” them by sending them to the back. Conveniently making them switch seats with one of said girls. And when those girls were up front, either out of naivete or from being forced, he’d continue on with the lecture and then “casually” put his leg up on the lab table. Now, understand, these were high tables. And he was a short man.

This was in no way a position of comfort – he was legit just sticking his crotch in the girls’ faces. He had SOOOOOOO many complaints against him, but between the tenure and being from an old, established local family, no one ever DARED take action against him. In fact, even his salary was WAY out of proportion for a public school teacher in the area – the man was able to afford to drive this ridiculous sports car – if memory serves, I think it was a Maserati. Bright red and shiny. He was so proud of that thing. This is also extremely relevant. On to the meat of the story… So Millie had been fortunate enough thus far to have been assigned to the other lab teacher for her previous HS years, but when senior year came around, she got placed in HIS class. Remember how I said Millie was an extremely pretty girl? Yeah, he set his sights on her pretty much right away. Now she knew about him, had heard all the stories, knew what to watch out for, knew not to ask him questions, not to sit up front, etc, etc. but he had his ways, and would still brush too close, make creepy comments, and all and all be the creep he was. And Millie being who SHE was, she decided she wasn’t going to take it.

So one day in class, when he was walking by and “accidentally” brushed too close and touched her, she flipped out and yelled at him in front of the whole class, calling him disgusting. Well, he did not like that and sent her to the office, wrote her up, and made sure she got multiple weeks of detention and a meeting with her Mom about her “unacceptable behavior.” Her Mom, sadly, was a drunk (she considered our Mom more like a mom, poor girl 😔), so her Mom didn’t care about her getting harassed, she was just mad she had to leave her midday bar marathon to go to a meeting 🙄. So, Millie got into trouble at school AND home just for standing up to the creep. Cue the need for justice. She was ranting to my brother about it, and my brother also being reactionary and impulsive, and wanting to protect his gf, was ready to just go beat everyone and everything up. (LOL love that teenage boy logic!) She put her foot down and told him to stay out of it. She told him she would handle it and that she had a WAY better plan. And she was right, her plan WAS way better. She waited patiently, biding her time so that it wouldn’t be immediately connected to her as retaliation, then right before the end of the school year, when all the senior pranks were happening, she did it. She waited until the middle of the night, because small towns being small towns, everyone knows where everyone lives, and people don’t generally use a lot of security like cameras or lock doors.

She snuck over to the creepy teacher’s house and went up to his most prized possession: his car. Now that he did lock, but she apparently had one of those long thin car door opener thingies (I have NO idea why she had it lol) and was able to jimmy it open without damaging it, like some pro car thief 😂. But she didn’t steal it… oh no. She didn’t take anything at all. In fact, she left something. A dead skunk. Right on the driver’s seat. A nice and decaying one too. Don’t know where she found that either.

Needless to say, the rumors spread like WILDFIRE, with everyone “knowing” it was her who did it, but there wasn’t a trace of evidence, and since my brother provided her an alibi, claiming she was with him all that night she never saw a single consequence for it. That teacher smelled faintly of dead skunk for the last few weeks of the school year since that was his only car. The students actually didn’t mind though – it smelled like justice. 😂

