When Verizon Is Running A Promotion Where You Can Trade In Any Old iPhone, You Should Take Advantage Of It Like This Guy Did

Cell phone companies like Verizon often offer deals where you can trade in any old iPhone and get money off of a new one.

Well, this TikToker brought in a bunch of his old phones to get a great deal, and some of these phones were really old!

The video shows him standing in the Verizon store with a stack of phones. He starts off with his daughter saying, “Show us dad!” Then, he says, “iPhone 3GS, thank you very much.”

Wow, that is a really old one. He continues, “iPhone 4 color.”

I didn’t even know the color version came out that long ago.

Next he says, “Two iPhone 5’s.”

Why would he have two of them?



And finally, “And one 6.”

Those are some classic iPhones.

I wonder how much he got for them, I wish they would have said in the video.

You can watch the video below and see all these classic iPhones.

@radicallyenthusiastic guess who just got four brand new iphones! he was very proud to show off his collection that he safely kept in a gallon ziploc for years. @Verizon #verizon #iphones ♬ original sound – soph

Check out the comments as well.

This person says these old phones are worth more than most people think.

Here is someone who says he could sell them on eBay for thousands.

This commenter says he got a couple of the models wrong.

How many old iPhones does this guy have?

