Boyfriend Snuck Out Of The Hotel Room Early In The Morning To Use The Bathroom In The Lobby So He Didn’t Stink Up Their Room, But His Girlfriend Wasn’t At All Charmed

When traveling with your significant other, you will typically stay in a hotel room that just has one bathroom, so it can be polite to use the bathroom in the lobby if you don’t want to stink it up.

What would you do if you woke up early having to use the bathroom, so you went to the lobby, but then your girlfriend got extremely upset about it?

That is what happened to the boyfriend in this story, so he wants to know if he broke some unwritten rule in relationships.

Check it out.

AITA for leaving our hotel room to use the lobby toilet? I (M24) am currently on a weekend away with my girlfriend (F23). I was really excited and planned this trip as a surprise, and she absolutely our loved out first night out.

Sounds like a wonderful weekend.

I took her for dinner, then we watched a live musical, before heading back to the hotel. This morning, I woke up at around 6am needing to use the toilet *really* badly. I’m talking, my stomach was making those super bad noises that usually indicate I’m going to stink the bathroom out for a few hours.

He is being very courteous.

My GF always starts her days with a shower, so not wanting to make the bathroom smell really bad, I snuck out to use the lobby toilet. I was probably gone a good half hour, but when I came back my girlfriend was in tears. Crying about me leaving, saying what if someone broke in, why I didn’t tell her I was going, what if something happened while I was gone, to me or her etc. I was really confused by the reaction and explained that I would have made the place smell really bad, and didn’t want to ruin her morning with stinking up the place.

She is irrational, but that’s ok. Accommodate her in the future.

She didn’t really care, and insisted I should have woken her up, left a note, just gone in our bathroom etc. Am I missing something? I don’t understand. Am I being oblivious to something really obvious? AITA?

Not wrong because he didn’t know she felt that way, but now that he does, he should make sure to let her know going forward.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this.

This person would love it if their partner used the lobby bathroom.

Her reaction is concerning.

Good question.

This commenter says they would be mad if they did get woken up.

This person would have sent a text.

This woman is a bit dramatic.

An overreaction, for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.